Source: Mavs Interested In Trade For Nets' Landry Shamet

The Dallas Mavericks have already become one of the most talked-about teams so far early on in the NBA offseason. With smart speculation connecting them to Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and potentially trading Kristaps Porzingis, it has been a roller-coaster couple of weeks for Mavs fans.

Now, it appears that the Mavericks may be looking to pull off a trade themselves. DBcom has confirmed with a source a report from Ian Begley of SNY that has the Mavs among three teams who are interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets guard Landry Shamet. The other two teams are the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Shamet has been rumored to be available this offseason and the fit with the Mavs would be an intriguing one. As of right now, the Mavs could use more shooting and Shamet could bring that to the court.

READ MORE: Mavs Re-Hiring Exec Michael Finley; Cuban Says 'Nico Is In Charge'

However, reports have also stated that the Mavericks are focusing on trying to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. while also bringing in Toronto Raptors free agent point guard Kyle Lowry. Being able to acquire all three players would be an expensive ask.

During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Nets, Shamet ended up averaging 9.3 points per game to go along with 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He shot 38.7 percent from the three-point arc.

READ MORE: Mavs Must Re-Sign Tim Hardaway Jr.: 3 Reasons Why

What would it take to acquire Shamet? Likely not a king's ransom; the Nets seem to be trying to shed some salary by moving Shamet.

Expect to see the Mavericks remain active in trades talks and they will be aggressive in free agency as well. This has the makings of what could be a very entertaining NBA offseason in Dallas.