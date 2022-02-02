LISTEN: Could Mavs Acquire Knicks' Kemba Walker With Trade Exception?

The Dallas Mavericks don't seem to be in store for a busy NBA trade deadline this season, but a marginal trade with the New York Knicks for Kemba Walker might be a move worth making.

With nine days remaining until the NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks are still looking for ways to upgrade their roster. Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery on his fractured foot on Tuesday, and Dallas could use another piece or two to help improve the team's bench scoring while he's out.

Superstar Luka Doncic is the only true 'untouchable' player on the Mavs' roster, but the Dallas front office has made it known that Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, who have been in numerous trade rumors lately, are a part of the team's long-term plans unless a 'no-brainer'-type of trade offer from an opposing team materializes.

“We will do all we can to keep (both Jalen Brunson) and Dorian (Finney-Smith),” Mavs owner Mark Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com.

Although the Mavs might not be poised to make any big, splashy moves, they still need help around the margins if possible, and there are a handful of affordable names on the trade market that can help the roster.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by Jonathan Macri from the Knicks Film School podcast. The guys discuss all the rumors connecting Brunson to the Knicks, how much stock should actually be put into all of that, Kemba Walker as a Mavs trade option via their $10.9 million trade exception, a review of the Kristaps Porzingis trade three years later, and more!

