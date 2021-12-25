Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mavs Pushing Brunson & Finney-Smith ‘Past Their Limits’ Says Jason Kidd

    Mavs Talk: Dallas is playing ‘JB & Dorian Past Their Limits’ says head coach Jason Kidd after 102-95 loss to Milwaukee Bucks
    Author:

    On Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks fell 102-95 in a highly unusual game to the Milwaukee Bucks.

    At the beginning of the second quarter, the Mavericks started four players who weren’t on the roster 72 hours prior. In fact, two of them signed earlier that day.

    Head coach Jason Kidd stressed that he’s had to play Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith extensively, but they’ve handled it well:

    “We are playing JB and Dorian past their limits,” Kidd said. “But they’re not complaining. They’re doing everything they can to help the team win.”

    Without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and many others, the Mavs were led by Brunson (19 points) and Frank Ntilikina (14 points) against the reigning NBA champs.

    Off the bench, newly signed Marquese Chriss had made key contributions for the second game in a row, finishing with 13 points and five rebounds before ultimately fouling out down the home stretch.

    Now let's hear the Mavs talk:

    Recommended Articles

    C692F669-F2AB-4638-8C7E-E8A300CA5695
    Play

    Mavs Pushing Brunson & Finney-Smith ‘Past Their Limits’ Says Jason Kidd

    Mavs Talk: Dallas is playing Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith ‘Past Their Limits’ says head coach Jason Kidd.

    just now
    luka christmas clutch
    Play

    Mavs Christmas Gifts for Luka & Struggling Dallas

    Pro Bowl disrespect, Luka's lousy spell and crappy Christmas commercials, all in this week's DFW sports notebook ...

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16903459_168388359_lowres
    Play

    ‘Blessing In Disguise’ Christmas GAMEDAY: Mavs at Jazz

    The Dallas Mavericks join the NBA's biggest stars to play in one of the five games on Christmas Day.

    20 hours ago

    Kidd about the uncertainty of who will play:

    “When you wake up, you just wonder who’s out,” Kidd said of his new routine these days. “There are certain times that you’re used to: first thing in the morning, you check your phone. And then there’s a time between 2 and 3 in the afternoon, they give you another update of who’s out. So you think you’ve dodged one, you still have to wait for that second test.”

    Kidd on the positive takeaways from the game:

    “The guys played hard. We were in great position tonight against the world champs. We just missed some opportunities. We had good looks, got stops, just couldn’t score there the last five minutes.”

    Chriss on his first week with the Mavs:

    “It’s a blessing in disguise. It stinks that a lot of people are going through it and a lot of people are not being able to play. I know they want to, but I’m taking it one day at a time and make the most out of this opportunity just to show what I’m able to do and that I’m healthy and able to contribute.”

    The shorthanded Mavericks (15-16) will now shift their attention to Saturday night’s Christmas day classic matchup against the Utah Jazz.

    C692F669-F2AB-4638-8C7E-E8A300CA5695
    News

    Mavs Pushing Brunson & Finney-Smith ‘Past Their Limits’ Says Jason Kidd

    just now
    luka christmas clutch
    News

    Mavs Christmas Gifts for Luka & Struggling Dallas

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16903459_168388359_lowres
    News

    ‘Blessing In Disguise’ Christmas GAMEDAY: Mavs at Jazz

    20 hours ago
    232eaa34-59f3-4303-a544-057d2b705b37
    News

    NBA Christmas All-Star Voting: How to Support Luka & Mavs

    21 hours ago
    kyrie kp
    News

    Did Mavs Miss Out on Best Porzingis Trade - for Kyrie Irving?

    22 hours ago
    kidd jb mil dal
    News

    Mavs Donuts: 'You Wake Up And Wonder Who's Out' - Coach Jason Kidd

    Dec 24, 2021
    https---pistonpowered.com-wp-content-uploads-imagn-images-2017-07-15943426
    News

    NBA Trade Talk: Could Mavs & Pistons Workout a Jerami Grant Deal?

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17407467_168388359_lowres
    News

    'NBA COVID Chaos': Scrappy Dallas Mavs Fall to Bucks, 102-95

    Dec 23, 2021