Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been a common preseason MVP front-runner pick by various oddsmakers over each of the last two seasons.

After a slow month of October coupled with a 16-18 start for the Mavericks, many analysts were quick to write off Doncic as a potential candidate in the 2022 NBA MVP race. After his incredible recent play, though, he's caught some attention again.

Doncic has elevated his play to being transcendent since getting healthy and in better shape. He is averaging 28.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in 61 appearances on the season, but is still not among the mot frequently mentioned candidates for MVP.

“I think (Doncic)'s stats speak for themselves,” Kidd said. “What he’s done, if we finish four or three [in the West], that’s pretty special, too. I don’t know if history has said this, but we’ve never had an MVP in the sixth position, so that would be different.

“I think we had Westbrook as MVP, but he did something special, averaging a triple-double, because it hadn’t been done in [however many] years. It’ll be interesting to see how the vote goes.”

Kidd expressed his belief that some observers may simply be bored of seeing Doncic doing what he does since they're taking it for granted. The norm is a very high bar for Doncic, and many are unmoved by most of his feats at this point.

“Sometimes we get bored of seeing someone do what Luka’s done,” Kidd said. “Sometimes you take it for granted because that’s just the norm, but sometimes the norm is pretty special.”

Whether Doncic wins the MVP award this season or not, Kidd envisions the Mavericks superstar being the recipient of multiple over the course of his career.

“I truly believe, over the next 10 years or longer, he’s going to win multiple MVPs.”