Mavs Free Agency: Beauty In Day 1 Chaos?

What are the plans for the Dallas Mavericks after the first day of free agency?

Day 1 of free agency saw several linked targets of the Dallas Mavericks, such as Mo Bamba, Gary Harris, Bradley Beal and Bobby Portis return to their respective organizations. This was no doubt a huge blow to their offseason plans after the Jalen Brunson gut punch.

However, the Mavericks have made a few moves so far this offseason that could set them up to contend again in the Western Conference.

Acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets was a win-win situation. They gave up four players who were non-factors in the playoffs for a player who has potential to be an All-Star this year playing alongside Luka Doncic. Even if the Wood trade doesn't works out, the Mavericks did not give up much.

The Mavericks did make a free-agent signing Thursday that could also help bolster their position in the West. Javale McGee is returning to Dallas on a three-year deal worth $20.1 million, with a player-option for the last season. McGee averaged 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and over a block in just 15 minutes last season for the Phoenix Suns. That equates to around 15 rebounds a game, per-36 minutes. That would be a very welcome addition alongside Wood.

The Mavericks addressed their rebounding and defensive deficiencies with the additions of Wood and McGee. With the rumored pairing with Goran Dragic finally looking like it is going to happen this offseason, that's another veteran presence on the roster.

Finally, the drafting of Jaden Hardy, amidst the departure of Brunson should not be overlooked. Hardy shot better than 40 percent on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers last season and has shown a great ability to get to the rim as well. He could be a rotation piece as the season goes on.

All in all, the Mavs will be just fine next season, mainly because they still have Doncic, who has been an All-NBA First Team player three years in a row. As long as he’s healthy and in shape, the Mavs will be a contender for years to come.

