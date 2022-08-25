Big Gains: What Area Did Mavs Improve Most in Offseason?

The Dallas Mavericks had a clear priority when it came to making changes to their roster this offseason: add size.

The first move the Mavericks made was a trade with the Houston Rockets to acquire Christian Wood. While he's not a physically imposing big, his 7-foot-3 wingspan and 10.1 rebounds per game average check a few boxes.

The Mavericks then used the taxpayer mid-level exception to sign JaVale McGee to a three-year deal. He was an important part of the Phoenix Suns' center rotation in what was a 64-18 regular season for them.

When identifying the most important player improvement for every NBA team during the 2022-23 season, Bleacher Report chose "rebounding presence" for the Mavericks.

During the playoffs, the Mavericks produced what ended up being the lowest rebound percentage of all 16 teams, as well as the lowest blocks per game average. There was a wide margin in the rebounding battle in the Warriors' favor, too.

"In the playoffs, Dallas had the lowest rebound percentage of any team and the second lowest blocks per game," Mo Dakhil wrote. "They were outrebounded by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference by 11 rebounds a night."

The idea is that with Wood and McGee both acquired this offseason, the Mavericks now have the necessary frontcourt size that they lacked during the playoffs.

"The Mavericks made a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals last year but once they got there their lack of size really caught up with them," Dakhil wrote. "That is why newly acquired Christian Wood and JaVale McGee have to play big for Dallas this season."

There are some limitations that come with both Wood and McGee, but each bring important strengths to the Mavericks. The dynamic scoring and shooting ability of Wood will be enhanced alongside Luka Doncic, as will McGee's interior play finishing. Regardless, both will add much-needed rebounding talent.

