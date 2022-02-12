Skip to main content

WATCH: Former Mavs JJ Redick Comments on Porzingis Trade

Following the shocking Kristaps Porzingis trade former Dallas Mavericks shooting guard JJ Redick gave his opinion of the move.

Dallas Mavericks media and fans alike spent most of Thursday commenting on the unexpected Kristaps Porzingis trade. Although the often-injured Porzingis’ absence grew old on the surging Mavs, an in-season move seemed unlikely. However, a trade indeed happened, and former Mavs shooting guard JJ Redick commented on the move during his latest ‘Old Man and the Three’ podcast.

"(The Mavericks) took back a lot of money," Redick stated. 

Although the Mavs had been succeeding without Porzingis this season, the idea that Dallas "dumped" his contract is untrue considering the pieces they received in return. The coveted ball-handler Dallas needed, Spencer Dinwiddie, makes $54 million for the next three seasons including this year, while Davis Bertans is owed potentially $65 million for the next four seasons. Those aren’t exactly team-friendly deals, but they are something.

Recommended Articles

A09BF18A-BFFC-4319-9951-FC8E70EB5DCE
Play

WATCH: Former Mavs JJ Redick Comments on Porzingis Trade

Following the shocking Kristaps Porzingis trade former Dallas Mavericks shooting guard JJ Redick gave his opinion of the move.

12 seconds ago
12 seconds ago
C29A731A-385A-4574-A5AB-3E749A43FC7F
Play

Mavs Talk: Dallas ‘Building Something Great’ Says Doncic

Mavs Talk: Luka Doncic says Dallas is ‘building something great’ after 112-105 win over Los Angeles Clippers

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
F1959D64-1D28-48FD-96F2-316BF17CF4E5
Play

EXCLUSIVE: Cuban Says Mavs’ Dinwiddie & Bertans Will ‘Surprise People’

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits down with DallasBasketball.com to discuss the team’s decision to trade Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

"Davis Bertans has not been a good player since he signed his massive deal," the former Mavs claimed. When another NBA player, former or current, speaks of their counterparts' skills, you listen. 

spencer-dinwiddie
053F14F3-16D4-4BEE-BA91-8297C2E8A36E
USATSI_17494304
USATSI_17625918
AB1E23D5-1A17-45B5-8A1A-13330CE9F464

Shooting a career-low 31 percent from the three-point line is an alarming stat for a guy who is a career 40 percent shooter from deep. Bertans is also averaging just five points per contest. Redick's opinion is impartial, but theoretically, playing with Luka Doncic should only improve Bertans’ numbers going forward. Doncic is the ultimate equalizer, especially for player teammates who came from a team void of an All-NBA First Team talent. 

Although the trade, at face value, invokes head scratches and shrugs by many, Redick believes that Dinwiddie is the “wildcard.” 

Only time will tell if the trade will truly help the Mavs or not.

A09BF18A-BFFC-4319-9951-FC8E70EB5DCE
News

WATCH: Former Mavs JJ Redick Comments on Porzingis Trade

12 seconds ago
C29A731A-385A-4574-A5AB-3E749A43FC7F
News

Mavs Talk: Dallas ‘Building Something Great’ Says Doncic

2 hours ago
F1959D64-1D28-48FD-96F2-316BF17CF4E5
News

EXCLUSIVE: Cuban Says Mavs’ Dinwiddie & Bertans Will ‘Surprise People’

3 hours ago
USATSI_17657520
News

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Drops 51 Points After Porzingis Trade; NBA Deadline Roundup

6 hours ago
Mavs - Porzingis
News

Luka and 'Unicorn': Mavs '20-Year Duo' Fizzles After Only 3

7 hours ago
FD518395-C2B7-4FCD-8C4B-9290D84E5469
News

LISTEN: Live Reactions to Porzingis Trade; How Dinwiddie & Bertans Fit with Mavs

19 hours ago
USATSI_17657016
News

Doncic Lights Up Clippers with Career-High 51 Points in Mavs Win

20 hours ago
B71707DE-8CDF-4D11-9CCB-B860EC2D9C2C
News

Mavs Luka Doncic Selected to Team LeBron for All-Star Game

23 hours ago