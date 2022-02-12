WATCH: Former Mavs JJ Redick Comments on Porzingis Trade

Following the shocking Kristaps Porzingis trade former Dallas Mavericks shooting guard JJ Redick gave his opinion of the move.

Dallas Mavericks media and fans alike spent most of Thursday commenting on the unexpected Kristaps Porzingis trade. Although the often-injured Porzingis’ absence grew old on the surging Mavs, an in-season move seemed unlikely. However, a trade indeed happened, and former Mavs shooting guard JJ Redick commented on the move during his latest ‘Old Man and the Three’ podcast.

"(The Mavericks) took back a lot of money," Redick stated.

Although the Mavs had been succeeding without Porzingis this season, the idea that Dallas "dumped" his contract is untrue considering the pieces they received in return. The coveted ball-handler Dallas needed, Spencer Dinwiddie, makes $54 million for the next three seasons including this year, while Davis Bertans is owed potentially $65 million for the next four seasons. Those aren’t exactly team-friendly deals, but they are something.

"Davis Bertans has not been a good player since he signed his massive deal," the former Mavs claimed. When another NBA player, former or current, speaks of their counterparts' skills, you listen.

Shooting a career-low 31 percent from the three-point line is an alarming stat for a guy who is a career 40 percent shooter from deep. Bertans is also averaging just five points per contest. Redick's opinion is impartial, but theoretically, playing with Luka Doncic should only improve Bertans’ numbers going forward. Doncic is the ultimate equalizer, especially for player teammates who came from a team void of an All-NBA First Team talent.

Although the trade, at face value, invokes head scratches and shrugs by many, Redick believes that Dinwiddie is the “wildcard.”

Only time will tell if the trade will truly help the Mavs or not.