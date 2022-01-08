Mavs to Move on from 10-Day Isaiah Thomas

DallasBasketball.com updates the NBA's Covid situation as it relates to your Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.

The NBA has been pounded by a resurgence in Covid cases lately, and it can be hard to keep up with all the players who have currently been entered into the league's health and safety protocols, as well as any games that have been canceled as a result of this.

Here, you will be able to keep up with all of these Covid updates as it relates to your Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the NBA as well. So far, the Mavs have only had two players enter into the league's health and safety protocols, but as we've learned before, things can change in a hurry.

JAN 8 IT GOODBYE Isaiah Thomas' 10-day contract with Dallas expires before the Mavericks' next game Sunday … and too bad it couldn’t have been more fun while it lasted.

Thomas' brief Mavs moment will then come to an end, league sources tell Marc Stein.

Thomas, the long-time NBA standout trying to re-start his career, was part of a flurry of recent Dallas signings ignited by a COVID outbreak. But he could only play in one game as a Maverick before he was forced to enter the league's health and safety protocols.

JAN 3 PORZINGIS IN PROTOCOLS

The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis has entered the league's health and safety protocols. He was sidelined for Dallas' previous outing for rest.

Over his previous four outings, Porzingis averaged 27.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He was finding a rhythm just as Luka Doncic was returning from the protocol.

DEC 30 IT TO COVID

The Mavericks say Isaiah Thomas has entered the league’s health and safety protocols after just one game with Dallas.

The Mavericks, who have utilized an NBA-high 24 players this season, say Thomas joins Trey Burke, Luka Dončić, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Brandon Knight, Boban Marjanović and JaQuori McLaughlin in protocols and thus will be part of that large group that is out of the Friday game at Sacramento.

DEC 29 PM

The Dallas Mavericks have two more players entering health and safety protocols on Wednesday — Boban Marjanovic and recently signed Brandon Knight. As a result of this development, Dallas is signing veteran guard Isaiah Thomas, who will be in uniform by the time the Mavs take on the Kings tonight, according to reports.

DEC 22 NOON

The Dallas Mavericks are signing nine-year veteran guard Brandon Knight to a 10-day hardship exception contract according to a report from ESPN.

The 30-year-old guard has played for five teams during his career, and his last NBA stint was for the Detroit Pistons during the 2019-2020 season.

UPDATE: Knight is now official as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Knight, who played for Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd as a member of the Bucks in 2014-15, was with the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. He was taken eighth overall by Detroit in the 2011 NBA Draft and went on to earn NBA All-Rookie First Team honors for the Pistons in 2011-12.

Knight will wear No. 20 for the Mavericks.

DEC 22 AM

The Dallas Mavericks are signing Texas Legends guard Carlik Jones to a 10-day hardship exception contract, according to a report by The Athletic.

The 6-foot point guard has averaged 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in 10 games for the Legends so far this season while shooting nearly 45-percent from the field.

Jones also flashed potential for the Mavs in Summer League play, so it was probably only a matter of time before he got a call-up in one form or another.

DEC 21 PM

On Tuesday, Mavs shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. As a result, Dallas has signed Charlie Brown of Delaware’s G-League team to a 10-day hardship contract.

Yes, Charlie Brown. And we’re not trying to be insensitive about the seriousness of the situation; call it “gallows humor” and recognize “Peanuts” as being in the spirit of the season.

Anyway, the Mavericks now how four players total in the league’s health and safety protocols.

DEC 21 AM

After Maxi Kleber was added to Covid protocols, the team is signing George King from the G-League's Agua Caliente Clippers to a 10-day contract via the hardship exception.

DEC 20 PM

Maxi Kleber was added to the list of Mavs players on the Covid protocol list. He joins Reggie Bullock and Josh Green, who were added earlier on Dec. 20.

DEC 20 AM

The Mavs are making two roster moves to add healthy and available bodies. Coming aboard are Marquese Chriss (read more here) and Theo Pinson (read more here).

Additionally, along with Reggie Bullock and Josh Green, Dallas has two assistant coaches on the COVID list ... and in-house questions, posed by coach Jason Kidd, about whether LeBron James' Lakers triggered it all.

DECEMBER 19, 2021 4:00 PM UPDATE:

As of today, there are 71 NBA players who are currently in the league's health and safety protocols. Here is the list of players by team who are out due to Covid as of today:

Hawks - Trae Young

Celtics - Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Brodric Thomas

Nets - Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown, DeAndre Bembry, James Johnson, Paul Millsap, Day'Ron Sharpe, Jevon Carter

Bulls - Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown, Alize Johnson

Cavs - Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, RJ Nembhard

Mavs - Reggie Bullock, Josh Green

Nuggets - Michael Porter Jr., Bol Bol

Warriors - Jordan Poole

Clippers - Marcus Morris

Lakers - Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore

Grizzlies - Ziaire Williams

Heat - Caleb Martin

Bucks - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Wes Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves - Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince

Knicks - RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride, Kevin Knox, Quentin Grimes

Magic - Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross, RJ Hampton, Moritz Wagner, Ignaz Brazdeikis

76ers - Shake Milton, Andre Drummond, Georges Niang

Kings - De'Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley III, Terence Davis, Alex Len, Louis King

Raptors - Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton

The NBA announced today that these five upcoming games have been canceled due to teams having a shortage of available players:

Sunday, December 19 - Nuggets at Nets, Cavs at Hawks, Pelicans at 76ers

Monday, December 20 - Magic at Raptors

Tuesday, December 21 - Wizards at Nets

This brings the total of postponed NBA games to seven this season. Last season, the league postponed a total of 31 games.