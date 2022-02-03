LISTEN: NBA All-Star Discussions & Mavs Week in Review

On this week's Mavs Outsiders podcast, Bibs and Reese discuss NBA All-Star starter announcements, the changes to the Rising Stars Challenge, a review of The Dallas Mavericks' last four games, and much more!

When it comes to the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA overall, there is a lot going on right now between the All-Star starter announcements, the pending trade deadline, which is now just one week away, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s serious foot injury that required surgery, and KP's recent 'bone bruise' knee injury.

On the latest episode of the Mavs Outsiders podcast, Mike Bibbins and Reese Williams bring back their 'Mavs Panel’ for the first time in several months to talk about all of those topics, as well as the changes to this year's Rising Stars Challenge and actual Mavs basketball.

Both Bibs and Reese predicted a 4-0 record for the Mavs last week, but they proceeded to go 2-2 with one of those losses being to former assistant coach Jamahl Mosley and the Orlando Magic. The Golden State blowout loss, while not necessarily a 'bad loss' in and of itself, was an embarrassing game where the Mavs not only lost Hardaway Jr. to his injury, but they also saw Kristaps Porzingis get ejected after he kicked the ball into the stands. The guys also breakdown the Mavs' big wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers in Rick Carlisle's emotional homecoming.

Mike Watters/USA Today Sports

What could be in store this week as the Mavs kick things off against the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Finally, Bibs and Reese get into their regular weekly segments, but with a twist this time, as the 'Mavs Panel' guests deliver their 'Unsung Heroes of the Week.' And for fun, Bibs attempts to freestyle the Mavs' Weekly Forecast with a beat selected on the spot by Reese. You can listen to all of it right here:

