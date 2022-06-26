Skip to main content

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Reveals Thoughts on No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero

Doncic sent some kind words to the No. 1 pick.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic remembers his draft day well.

As the third overall pick in 2018, Doncic understands the pressure of being a top pick and can relate to those who were drafted high in Thursday's NBA Draft.

The Mavericks All-Star was back in his native country of Slovenia to compete in FIBA World Cup qualifiers against Italy on Saturday and answered a question regarding Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who is expected to represent Italy in international competition.

Doncic gave Banchero his flowers after Slovenia defeated Italy 91-90 in the friendly match.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

1973004C-6445-4669-B03A-B22B98099F2F
Play

Mavs Film Room: The Upside Risk/Reward of Rookie Jaden Hardy

The Mavericks traded into the NBA Draft to take a change of former G League Ignite star Jaden Hardy. We take an in-depth look.

By Grant Afseth3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Brogdon
Play

Mavs Trade Idea: Target Pacers PG As Brunson Back-Up Plan

With Jalen Brunson's status up in the air, we take a look at a possible option to fill that void.

By DW Schabbing8 hours ago
8 hours ago
DB76B542-7EBB-4F85-B5EC-3592703CCD15
Play

Mavs WATCH: Chiseled Luka Doncic Shines as Slovenia Beats Italy

As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff13 hours ago
13 hours ago

"I think he's an amazing player," Doncic said. "He has a great head coach, I know him very well, so I know he's gonna get the opportunity to him to prove himself ... I wish him all the luck."

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spent the first three seasons of Doncic's career on the Mavericks coaching staff as an assistant before accepting the head job in Orlando last year.

Now as a second-year coach, Mosley will have the opportunity to coach the No. 1 pick, someone he is incredibly excited to draw up plays for.

"He's going to blend and fit right in," Coach Mosley said shortly after the team selected Banchero. "It's about doing the work, and he's a worker, so that's the one thing that continues to stand out."

Banchero will get to showcase his work ethic and prove to everyone why he was the No. 1 pick starting with the Las Vegas Summer League, which kicks off July 7.

1973004C-6445-4669-B03A-B22B98099F2F
News

Mavs Film Room: The Upside Risk/Reward of Rookie Jaden Hardy

By Grant Afseth3 hours ago
Brogdon
News

Mavs Trade Idea: Target Pacers PG As Brunson Back-Up Plan

By DW Schabbing8 hours ago
DB76B542-7EBB-4F85-B5EC-3592703CCD15
News

Mavs WATCH: Chiseled Luka Doncic Shines as Slovenia Beats Italy

By DallasBasketball.com Staff13 hours ago
Mavs - Jaden Hardy
News

NBA Summer League Preview: Mavs Roster Breakdown, How to Watch

By DW Schabbing21 hours ago
gettyimages-1357990079-594x594
News

Show & Tell: Is Christian Wood with Mavs Long-Term?

By DW SchabbingJun 25, 2022
gettyimages-1368495630-594x594
News

Stephen A. Smith on Mavs' Jalen Brunson: 'Knicks Are a Disaster - Worse Than Dallas Cowboys'

By Dalton TriggJun 25, 2022
luka wood clutch
News

Mavs After NBA Draft: Christian Wood & Jaden Hardy - Moves Up

By Richie WhittJun 24, 2022
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Report: Jalen Brunson Favors Bigger Role With Knicks? Mavs Backup Plans

By Grant AfsethJun 24, 2022