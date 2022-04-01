DALLAS - NBA trade talks never cease. Dallas Mavericks rumors about someday acquiring a center continue as Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis will play in their first game against each other since the trade that sent the former New York Knick to Washington.

Donut 1: Myles Turner to Dallas?

According to HoopsHype, multiple league executives mentioned the Mavericks as a potential trade suitor for Turner. Other teams that came up included the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors.

"I spoke with four NBA executives who told me they believe Myles Turner can still get a protected first-round pick outside the lottery if he’s traded this offseason,'' HoopsHype writes. "When I asked the executives which teams they believe could try and trade for him, the usual suspects came up, including Charlotte, Toronto, and Dallas."

Donut 2: Porzingis vs. Doncic

When the Mavs face the Washington Wizards on Friday, it will be the first time that Porzingis, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Davis Bertans will play against their former teams. But it'll be merely a sidebar story for the Mavs, as they remain focused on being the third seed in the Western Conference.

"I think it's going to be a good game. It's not going to be like my first game with Dallas in New York,” said Porzingis. “That one was just crazy. This one is going to be a bit more just me competing against my old team. We'll see.”

Donut 3: Doncic is a "Fan"

The Texas Rangers have a new fan.

Much to the delight of sports fans in DFW Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić wore a Texas Rangers cap during his postgame press conference after a 120-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

To satisfy any curiosity, Dončić assured fans of the sincerity of the gesture.

“Yeah, I’m a Texas Rangers fan, thanks to DK,” Dončić said. “It was DK, who I think is the most important guy in our organization.” (Who's "DK''? Click that link!)

Donut 4: Doncic Put On a Show

On the second night of a back-to-back, Doncic finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, and 13 assists in the Mavs’ 120-112 win over the Cavaliers.

“I know a lot of Slovenians live here (in Cleveland),” Doncic said. “I saw a lot of Slovenians out there, and it’s always amazing to see their support.

“When the home people are out here to see you, obviously you want to put on a show for them.”

Donut 5: DeRozan Scores 50 Points

In the 14th 50+ point game of the season, DeMar DeRozan led the Chicago Bulls to an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. With the postseason coming, the Bulls' victory put them one game ahead (45-32) of the Toronto Raptors (44-32) for the fifth seed.

Donut 6: Giannis Passes Kareem

With two league MVPs and an NBA championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo is in legendary company. On Thursday, Antetokounmpo added to his stacked list of accolades. After making a clutch three-point shot, forcing overtime vs. the Brooklyn Nets, he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points in Milwaukee Bucks history with 14,214.

Donut 7: On This Day

Larry Brown is the epitome of coaching the game of basketball. Leading men since 1969 and still coaching today (as a Memphis assistant at the college level), Brown represents part of coaching history. On April 1, 1999, he reached 900 career wins with a 88-84 victory over the Miami Heat.

Donut 8: Giannis Clutch 3-Point Shot

When you think of Giannis, a 3-point shot isn't what comes to mind. However, he channeled a Doncic-esque maneuver in the clutch when his team needed him most.

Donut 9: Lakers Fall Again

Who said it doesn't rain in Southern California?

Thursday night saw a thunderstorm of a loss, with the Los Angeles Lakers losing 11 of their last fifteen games. The Utah Jazz took advantage of the broken Lakers in the 122-109 victory. Los Angeles slipped to the 11th seed with a 31-45 record.

Donut 10: Mark Cuban "Battles" a Ref

Early in the Mark Cuban ownership era, his relationship with the NBA referees was icy at best. Cuban capitalized on such a reputation and played an epic prank on the league at the American Airlines Center 19 years ago.

Donut 11: Powell-Doncic Express

The chemistry with Doncic is the X-factor of Dwight Powell's efficient offensive production. Admittedly, NBA tracking data is spotty, but there are indications statistically that Powell and Doncic have a beautiful on-court relationship.

The duo connects on more than 100 assists, with the second-most belonging to Dorian Finney-Smith at 73. Powell is the backup plan when the inevitable double unleashes on Doncic. In a way, Doncic's workload is alleviated due to Powell's commitment to the pick-and-roll.

Donut 12: What's Next for Mavs?

Dallas faces Washington, playing Porzingis for the first time since they parted ways. With the Wizards seemingly out of the playoff race, seven games back from the 10th spot (33-43), this game boils down to two former teammates lacing it up against each other. And DallasBasketball.com will have full coverage!