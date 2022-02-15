Skip to main content

Dragic Hits Buyout Market; Will He Meet with Doncic & Mavs in Miami?

As the 2021-2022 season rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more.

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will keep you up to date on all Mavs-related trade rumors, reports and speculation as the February 10 trade deadline approaches.

FEB 15 Dragic Hits Buyout Market

According to multiple reports, Goran Dragic, who was traded from the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline, has reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs. Dragic immediately becomes the hottest name on the NBA buyout market, with several contenders reportedly interested in signing him.

Although Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison said that he thinks his roster is “set” after trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, adding Dragic, who has long been connected to Luka Doncic and Dallas in rumors, would still be a move worth pursuing.

One would have to believe that Dragic would be a better bench-guard option for the Mavs over guys like Frank Ntilikina, Trey Burke or Sterling Brown. Also, the Mavs just so happen to be in Miami — where Dragic also is — the same day he gets bought out. Coincidence? Let’s find out.

FEB 10 Luka Selected to Team LeBron for All-Star Game

During the NBA All-Star Draft, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was selected to Team LeBron. This doesn’t come as a shock to us, as Docnic and LeBron James share a great deal of respect for one another, and Doncic has modeled a lot of his game after James.

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeRozan, and Step Curry join James as starters on Team LeBron. Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet and James Harden are the reserves.

On Team Durant, Kevin Durant, the starters are as follows: Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, Trae Young and Ja Morant.

Team Durant Reserves: Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Djounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert.

