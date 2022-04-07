NBA Playoffs Race: What To Watch On Mavs' Night Off

As the NBA playoffs get closer, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race. DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on what's happening in the standings.

It might not be an exaggeration to say that parity is at an all-time high in the NBA. With the NBA playoffs on the horizon, seeding is still very much up-in-the-air, especially in the Western Conference, where seeds two-through-seven are separated by single-digit games.

The Dallas Mavericks (50-30) are hoping to capture home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 championship season. For Dallas to accomplish that feat, though, it must keep winning while also getting some help from other teams slipping up. DallasBasketball.com's Mavs Playoff Tracker will keep you updated on everything happening in the West standings on a nightly basis.

APRIL 7: MAVS GET 50 WINS, CLOSING IN ON HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE

Luka Doncic vs. Cade Cunningham. LeBron James vs. Luka Doncic. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Can the Mavs finish the season out by catching the Warriors for the third seed in the West?

The Mavs achieved something that hadn't been done since 2015 on Wednesday night – getting to 50 wins in the regular season. Dallas defeated the Detroit Pistons 131-113 on the road while Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson put on a clinic, combining to score 50 points. With the win, the Mavs' magic number – which is any combination of Dallas wins or Utah losses – to clinch home-court advantage is now one. If the Mavs beat the lowly Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, or if the Jazz lose to the Phoenix Suns, Dallas will not finish any lower than the fourth seed.

However, the Mavs (50-30) still have hopes of jumping up to the third seed if the Golden State Warriors (50-29) stumble. If Dallas wins out (vs. Blazers and Spurts) and Golden State loses one of its remaining three games (vs. Lakers, and then a back-to-back on the road at the Spurs and Pelicans), then the Mavs will be the third seed in the West. The Mavs could also go 1-1 in their final two games while the Warriors go 1-2 in their final three and Dallas would still end up in third due to winning the regular season tiebreaker.

Although Dallas has the night off on Thursday, many Mavs fans should be tuned into the Warriors' game against the eliminated Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. central time. Yes, the Lakers are severely shorthanded with all of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook sitting out. Yes, Golden State is a heavy 14-point favorite at home. But now that this Lakers squad officially has nothing to lose, more pressure will be on the Warriors.

Crazier things have happened in the NBA. Let's see if we get some craziness thrown at us tonight.

MARCH 30: MAVS CLINCH PLAYOFF SPOT, AVOID PLAY-IN

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic scored 35 points against the Cavs on Wednesday. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Doncic drives past Kevin Love. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Dorian Finney-Smith scored a career-high 28 points in the Mavs' 120-112 win over the Cavs.

With the Mavs' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves' loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, Dallas has officially clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference. This means that the Mavs have successfully avoided the dreaded Play-In Tournament.

The Mavs have moved to within a half-game of the Golden State Warriors for the third seed in the West. If the Warriors lose to the Phoenix Suns later tonight, Dallas will officially move up into that third spot. We will update you on that one as soon as it goes final.

Dallas' magic number to clinch home-court advantage – which is any combination of Mavs wins or Utah Jazz losses – is four. With the Jazz having lost five games in a row, and the Mavs playing four tanking teams in their final five games, the chances of the Dallas hosting a playoff series for the first time in over a decade are looking good.

MARCH 29: MAVS THROTTLE LAKERS; JAZZ IMPLODE VS. CLIPPERS

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Paul George steals the ball from Donovan Mitchell. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic had his way with the Lakers' defense on Tuesday. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Jason Kidd called LeBron James the "greatest of all-time."

Tuesday night was another good one for the Mavs, as it started with a nationally televised beatdown of the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers (31-44), 128-110. Dallas has now won two games in a row after being embarrassed in Minnesota over the weekend and is in full control of the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings.

As the Mavs took care of their own business, the Utah Jazz (45-31) did the exact opposite. Utah was up by 25 points against the Los Angeles Clippers (37-39) in the third quarter on Tuesday, but ended up losing the game 121-115. Paul George made a triumphant return from a three-month injury absence to put up 34 points in 31 minutes.

The Jazz continue to tailspin, having now lost five games in a row and six out of their last 10. With just six games remaining in the NBA regular season, Dallas is feeling pretty good about having a two-game lead over both the Jazz and the Denver Nuggets in the standings. The Mavs are also just one game back of the Golden State Warriors for the third seed and could overtake them as soon as Wednesday night.

MARCH 26: MAVS BIG SHOWDOWN WITH JAZZ; WOLVES VS. CELTICS

© David Berding-USA TODAY Sports © David Berding-USA TODAY Sports © David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Mavs (45-29) weren't able to beat the Timberwolves (43-32) for the second time in one week on Friday night, they still sit three games ahead of Minnesota in the loss column with just eight games to go.

Now, Dallas will set its focus on the Jazz – the team that will be at American Airlines Center on Sunday evening for a big game with potential playoff implications. The Mavs and Jazz are currently tied in the Western Conference standings, so the winner of Sunday's game will have sole possession of fourth-place. The Jazz have lost three-straight games and will be just as motivated as the Mavs will be to bounce back into the win column.

Some good news for the Mavs is that things aren't necessarily getting any easier for the two teams chasing them in the West. The surging Celtics, who helped the Mavs out by blowing out the Jazz this week, take on the Timberwolves on Sunday. Boston has won five in a row and nine of its last 10 games. Minnesota also has a head-to-head matchup with the Denver Nuggets on April 1. The result of that one will be a win for Dallas either way.

MARCH 22: OUTLOOK FOR MAVS, JAZZ, WOLVES, NUGGETS

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic challenges Karl-Anthony Towns. Luka Doncic throw an alley-oop over Donovan Mitchell. HoopsWire.com Nikola Jokic with his buddy Luka Doncic.

With just 10 regular season games remaining, nothing is settled in the Western Conference playoff race aside from the Phoenix Suns being the top seed. And although there are scenarios where the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors stumble out of the second and third-seeds, it’s more likely that those two will continue jockeying for position there among themselves.

However, when you look at fourth-through-seventh in the West, things are still pretty wide open. In order, here’s what the standings currently look like in that range:

4) Jazz (45-27)

5) Mavs (44-28) — 1.0 games back

6) Nuggets (42-30) — 3.0 games back

7) Timberwolves (42-31) — 3.5 games back

According to Tankathon.com, the Jazz (4th) and Wolves (8th) have some of the toughest remaining strength of schedules, whereas the Nuggets (18th) and Mavs (28th) appear to be catching a little bit of a break as the season inches to a close.

After they take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, the Mavs have a big weekend ahead with head-to-head matchups against the Wolves and Jazz on Friday and Sunday. Meanwhile, Minnesota plays Phoenix on Wednesday and Utah plays the Boston Celtics. If Dallas takes care of business in this final stretch, it could secure home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

MARCH 19: MAVS STUMBLE; WOLVES SURGING

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports The Mavs will have their hands full trying to contain Karl-Anthony Towns this week. © Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports Despite 37 points through just three quarters, Luka Doncic couldn’t make up for the Mavs shortcomings against the Hornets. © Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports The Mavs have lost consecutive games for the first time since February 2.

As much talk as there’s been about the Mavs potentially overtaking the Jazz for home-court advantage or even catching the Warriors for third-place in the West with Steph Curry out for multiple weeks, an untimely two-game losing-streak has them uncomfortably close to the Play-In Tournament as well.

With just 11 games remaining, Dallas is 43-28, which is still good for fifth-place in the West. The Mavs are just 1.5 games back of the Jazz for fourth-place; They’re also just 1.5 games ahead of the seventh-place Timberwolves, who have won four in a row and nine of their last 10 games coming into American Airlines Center on Monday night.

The Mavs still have a big head-to-head with the Jazz coming up on March 27, but before they get to that point, they need to first take care of business against Minnesota. This week, Dallas will play the Wolves two times — Monday and Friday night — with a game against the lowly Houston Rockets sandwiched in between. To say this week of basketball for the Mavs is large would be a major understatement.

MARCH 17: STEPH CURRY WILL MISS SIGNIFICANT TIME FOR WARRIORS

© Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports The Mavs were victorious over the Celtics on Sunday. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports The Mavs went 3-1 against the Warriors this season. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

As the Dallas Mavericks capped off a euphoric buzzer-beating win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night to up their record to 43-26, the Golden State Warriors did not have such luck against the Boston Celtics.

Losing to the Celtics 110-88 at home was already bad enough, but the Warriors also lost Steph Curry to a foot/toe injury he suffered when Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball with Curry nearby. Curry is expected to be out "indefinitely'' - one report suggests three weeks - which is essentially the remainder of the regular season.

Although the Mavs’ focus lately has been on catching the Jazz for the fourth seed in the West, perhaps the third seed isn’t out of question now either, as Dallas is just 3.5 games back of the Warriors with 13 games left. The Mavs also own the tiebreaker with the Warriors after winning the season series 3-1.