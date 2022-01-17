Mavs Donuts: Luka or Ja Debate & Dallas Trade Rumors

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: WHAT'S ON THE MAVS TRADE LIST?

With less than a month away before the NBA Trade Deadline, here's a look at what the Mavs are seeking and who they could possibly get.

DONUT 2: COULD IT BE MYLES TURNER OR JOHN COLLINS?

Two of the biggest names on the market, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, could be on the Mavs' radar.

DONUT 3: JA OR LUKA?

Would you rather build a team around Ja Morant or Luka Doncic? Here's why DB.com believes Doncic is the guy. Numbers don’t lie.

DONUT 4: JALEN TO THE BIG APPLE?

The New York Knicks are heavily interested in Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. Could a deal be met at the trade deadline?

DONUT 5: TAKE A LISTEN TO MAVS STEP BACK

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg talks about Luka's struggles with efficiency over the course of the season and the latest Mavs trade rumors.

Can beggars be choosers when it comes to what we want the Mavs to do at the deadline?

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1994

The Sacramento Kings-Los Angeles Lakers game at the Great Western Forum was postponed due to an earthquake in Los Angeles. The earthquake also caused two games for the Los Angeles Clippers to be relocated.

DONUT 7: KD OUT 4-6 WEEKS

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sprained his MCL and it will keep him out for the next 4-6 weeks, putting the Nets in a precarious position around the trade deadline.

DONUT 8: CADE GETS EJECTED, SUNS BEAT PISTONS

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham scored 21 points, but got ejected in a 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

DONUT 9: WOLVES GET BEST OF WARRIORS

The Wolves beat the Curry-less Warriors by 20 points. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 26 points and Anthony Edwards had this sick dunk.

DONUT 10: ROCKETS DETHRONE KINGS

The Houston Rockets added 23 points apiece from Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-112.

DONUT 11: GOBERT PERFECT FROM FIELD IN WIN VS. JAZZ

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert dropped 18 points and 19 rebounds in a 125-102 win over the Denver Nuggets.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Dallas Mavericks will look to build their win streak to three games tonight and host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.