Mavs Donuts: Knicks End Win Streak; NBA Roundup

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: MAVS FALL TO KNICKS

After winning six straight games, the Dallas Mavericks saw their win streak come to an end against the New York Knicks. Final score: 108-85

DONUT 2: DID MAVS WIN PORZINGIS TRADE?

The Mavs may not have beaten the Knicks last night, but did they win the Kristaps Porzingis trade that happened nearly three years ago? The answer isn’t as simple as you might think.

DONUT 3: IS JALEN NYC-BOUND?

The New York Knicks reportedly have interest in Mavs guard Jalen Brunson, and Brunson has a lot of ties to the Knicks. Could the Knicks sign him in free agency?

Given that Brunson has been made a full-time starter in Dallas, it’s hard to see him leaving the Mavs unless it’s through a trade the team can’t turn down.

DONUT 4: BEN WANTS TO COME TO DALLAS?

Rumors are swirling that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has Dallas on his list of preferred destinations for a future trade. We now have two separate rumors spanning about three months involving Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons and the Mavs.

A rumor surfaced a few months back that Doncic would like to play with Simmons. Now the fresh rumor has someone in Simmons’ camp saying he’d like to play in Dallas. For now, that doesn’t seem to be affecting the 76ers’ asking price for Simmons, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation.

DONUT 5: COULD THE MAVS BRING BACK BARNES?

The DBcom staff sits down to talk about the potential of bringing back Harrison Barnes to Dallas. Could he be a piece to put Dallas over the top, or do we need to set our trade hopes a little higher?

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1999

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan announces his second retirement just before the start of the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season. Jordan had won each of the past three NBA championships with the Bulls before retiring for a second time.

DONUT 7: SHAWN BRADLEY PROVIDES HEALTH UPDATE

And as we reflect on the promise of a New Year, we also reflect on the condition of old friend Shawn Bradley and that tragic bicycle accident. It's a Sports Illustrated cover story and it's here.

DONUT 8: DAME GETS SHELVED

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is undergoing abdominal surgery that will hold him out for 6-8 weeks.

Could the Mavs take advantage of a potential Portland fire sale? Perhaps a trade for Robert Covington? More on that idea later at DallasBasketball.com.

DONUT 9: CAVS UPSET JAZZ IN UTAH

The Cleveland Cavaliers came, saw and conquered in Utah, beating the Jazz 111-91 Wednesday evening.

With big man Rudy Gobert in COVID protocols, the Jazz are on their first four-game losing skid in nearly two full years. The red-hot Memphis Grizzlies have now jumped Utah for the third seed in the West by half a game.

DONUT 10: HEAT BURN HAWKS

Seven Miami Heat players scored in double figures to beat the Atlanta Hawks 115-91.

After making the Eastern Conference finals last season, the Hawks are just 12th in the East standings nearly halfway through this season. Like Dallas, Atlanta has been mentioned in Ben Simmons trade rumors.

DONUT 11: ROCKETS INCH BY SPURS IN TEXAS THROWDOWN

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 32 points to go with 10 rebounds and 11 assists, but the Houston Rockets pulled out a 128-124 win.

Eric Gordon, who we have speculated as potentially being a Mavs trade target, put up 31 points and made six threes on the night. Gordon would fit like a glove in Dallas if the Mavs could make it happen.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks will leave the Big Apple and finish their two-game road trip tomorrow night by traveling to Beale Street to face the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT Friday night.