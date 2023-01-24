Mavs Star Luka Doncic Among Highest NBA Jersey Sales

Doncic's No. 77 Mavs jersey is the fourth-highest seller for the first half of the 2022-23 season.

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic entertains NBA fans nightly with his offensive prowess and his popularity is (literally) paying off. Fans have made Doncic's No. 77 Mavs jersey the fourth-highest seller for the first half of the 2022-23 season.

Doncic is no stranger to the NBA's record books. At 21 years old, Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history to lead the league outright in triple-doubles. Notably, he’s also the youngest player in the top-five of jersey sales, according to the online sales from the official NBA Store.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry owns the league’s most popular jersey, followed by Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James in second place, and then Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in third. Doncic's jersey sales rank fourth, and Kevin Durant rounds out the top five. Curry's jersey is most popular for the first time since the 2017-18 NBA season.

Doncic is the only player with top-five jersey sales who has yet to win an NBA Championship — a statistic the Mavs would love to change. Dallas is currently fifth in the Western Conference standings with Doncic having the best statistical season of his career.

Doncic consistently makes ridiculous shots look easy and pumps out video-game numbers on offense. Doncic started the season as the favorite to win his first league MVP, and the 23-year-old now has the second-best odds (+430) behind Nikola Jokic.

Dallas' all-time leader in triple-doubles (56), Doncic is fresh off earning NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for December. Doncic averaged 35.1 points , 8.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.6 steals, marking the highest-scoring month in franchise history.

With the NBA trade deadline looming, Dallas has a chance to make moves to help Doncic go from headlining jersey sales to competing for an NBA title.

