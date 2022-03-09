How Does Doncic’s MVP Candidacy Compare to Jokic, Embiid?

Luka Doncic has put in major work since the start of the new year, but will it be enough to at least make him an MVP finalist?

There’s no doubt about it — the Dallas Mavericks, who now have a 24-7 record since New Year’s Eve, have the makings of a dangerous playoff team.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports The Mavs defeated the Jazz on Monday, 111-103. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dorian Finney-Smith has been lights out for the Mavs over his last 10 games. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic has entered the MVP race with his play in the second half of the season.

Led by MVP candidate Luka Doncic, a revamped coaching staff and a slew of high-quality role players firing on all cylinders, the Mavs look poised to capture home-court advantage during the last 17 games — something they haven’t done since the 2011 championship season.

On today’s episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by DallasBasketball.com colleague Lance Roberson to discuss Doncic’s MVP chances. Doncic has been on an absolute tear in 2022 and is coming off a 35-point, 16-rebound, seven-assist performance in a win against the Utah Jazz.

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports The Grizzlies currently have a better record than the Mavs, but they’re still 12-2 without Ja Morant this season. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Finney-Smith nails the game-winner vs. the Kings. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie has been a revelation for the Mavs since coming over from Washington at the trade deadline.

Can Doncic realistically win MVP with players like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo also having strong years? In the specific case of Ja Morant, how much should a team’s record without its star player matter in MVP voting?

At the very least, has Doncic overtaken Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry for a third-consecutive year of All-NBA First Team consideration? The guys talk about all of this, as well as the heated Western Conference playoff race, Spencer Dinwiddie exceeding everyone’s expectations, and much more. Thanks for listening!

