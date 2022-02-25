Skip to main content

LISTEN: Previewing Mavs Playoff Opponents; Disrespecting Dirk Nowitzki?

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks resume play against the Utah Jazz after a long NBA All-Star break. Could Utah actually be a favorable playoff matchup for Dallas?

After a week-long All-Star break, the Dallas Mavericks are back in action tonight as they take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. To receive homecourt advantage in the NBA playoffs for the first time in over a decade, the Mavs must first go through the Jazz... three times to be exact. Dallas and Utah will face each other two more times after tonight with just 1.5 games separating the two in the Western Conference standings.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan recap the All-Star break, including what needs to be done with the dunk contest going forward, Luka Doncic's performance among his peers, and Doncic's wholesome embrace with the great Michael Jordan.

The guys also breakdown all the potential playoff matchups for the Mavs to determine which team Dallas has a better shot of beating in a seven-game series. If the playoffs started today, the Mavs would be playing Game 1 vs. the Jazz on the road, so naturally, that makes tonight's contest even more intriguing. There is also a good chance that Dallas could potentially face the Denver Nuggets or the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round as well.

All of that and more -- including Karl-Anthony Towns' asinine claim to being the 'greatest shooting big man of all-time' when Dirk Nowitzki exists -- can be listened to right here:

