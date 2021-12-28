Mavs Donuts: 'It All Came Together' For KP & Dallas

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: MAVS MAUL BLAZERS

The Dallas Mavericks snapped their losing streak Monday night in a win over the Blazers, and Kristaps Porzingis carried the load by scoring a season-high 34 points.

“Tonight it all came together,” Porzingis said after the 132-117 win. “The offense was great, the thing was moving unbelievable. Everybody played great.”Check out our recap here.

DONUT 2: 10 DAYS TO 6

The NBA announced that players who are no longer risk for contagion after six days can return to the team. What does that mean for Luka Doncic and the Mavs?

DONUT 3: COULD JALEN ENTER THE STARTING 5 PERMANENTLY?

Jalen Brunson has played extremely well since joining the starting lineup. Should he stay or should he go once Doncic returns?

DONUT 4: CAN KP REVERSE HIS THREE-POINT WOES?

Kristaps Porzingis has potential to grow on his perimeter shooting. How much would it change the team if he can get his shot back?

As we saw in Portland ... a lot.

DONUT 5: LUKA SPREADING CHRISTMAS CHEER

The Mavericks are in the giving spirit this holiday season. Check out what Luka and some teammates did for two DFW-area teachers.

DONUT 6: HEAD COACHES CATCH COVID

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams both entered health & safety protocols Monday.

DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY, 1995

Dallas Mavericks head coach Dick Motta became the third NBA coach to win 900 games when the Mavericks beat the Grizzlies, 103-101 in double-overtime. Motta finished his career with 935 wins and ranks 12th all-time.

DONUT 8: MONROE PUSHES WOLVES PAST CELTICS

Former lottery pick Greg Monroe became the 541st player to participate in a game this season, setting the record for most NBA players to play during a season. In his debut for the Minnesota Timberwolves, he scored 11 points and added nine rebounds in a 108-103 win over the Boston Celtics.

DONUT 9: BULLS SPOIL TRAE'S RETURN

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young returned to the floor after clearing health & safety protocols, but was welcomed with a 35-point performance from DeMar DeRozan in a 130-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

DONUT 10: HARDEN SHINES IN LA

After leading his team to victory on Christmas Day in his hometown against the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden boasted a 39-point, 15-assist encore at Crypto.com Arena in a 124-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

DONUT 11: GRIZZ STUN SUNS

The Memphis Grizzlies handed the Phoenix Suns their second consecutive loss at home in a 114-113 nail-biter. Ja Morant led all scorers with 33, while Devin Booker posted 30.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks are off tonight but continue their road trip to Sacramento to face off against the Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT Wednesday. Dallas is 16-17 going into that match ... with some optimism.

“I think it goes to those guys in the locker room,” coach Jason Kidd said of the resopu. “They’re listening to what the coaching staff is talking about on both sides of the ball and they’re executing and they’re trying to do the things that we ask them to do.”