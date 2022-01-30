‘Unwavering Confidence’: Kidd Credits Players for Improved Mavs Offense

Mavs Talk: Dallas 'hasn’t lost confidence’ shooting the ball, exclaims head coach Jason Kidd after 132-105 win over Rick Carlisle’s Indiana Pacers

On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks won decisively, defeating Rick Carlisle’s Indiana Pacers 132-105.

Dallas had a big night from beyond the arc, shooting 16-34 (47.1%) from three-point land. After the game, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd praised his team’s ability to maintain their confidence when shooting the ball:

"You have to give a lot of credit to those guys. They haven't lost confidence."

Without Kristaps Porzingis, who left in the second quarter due to right knee soreness, Luka Doncic led the way with 30 points and 12 assists.

Off the bench, Reggie Bullock found his stroke and had his best game as a Maverick, scoring 23 points (6-8 from deep).

Now let's hear the Mavs talk:

Doncic on the tribute Carlisle received:

“Being with him my first three years, I learned a lot of things. He helped me in other ways, too. So, it was a special moment. The tribute was really special to him. You could see it. And he deserves it.”

Kidd on his postgame exchange with Carlisle:

"I said it was good to see him and he said 'You guys are playing the right way.'"

Kidd on Kristaps Porzingis's injury, which rules him out for Orlando:

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Kidd said. A source later said Porzingis did not travel with the team.

Bullock on his mentality on both ends of the floor:

“My advice to myself is see it before it goes in,” Bullock said. “I hang my hat on my defense. I take it personal.”

Carlisle on the direction of the Mavs:

“This is now Jason’s time,” Carlisle said. “It’s their time as a staff. They’ve got an amazing opportunity with a young nucleus that could go on long run, for a long time."

On Sunday night, the Mavericks (29-21) will attempt to grow their winning streak when they face a weak opponent, the Orlando Magic (10-40).