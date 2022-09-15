Luka Doncic Takes Blame for Slovenia's Early EuroBasket Exit

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic's participation in EuroBasket 2022 ended after Slovenia lost 90-87 to Poland.

The performance Doncic provided was not to his usual standard. He recorded 14 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in just under 35 minutes of action. He shot 5-15 from the floor, 2-7 on 2-point field goals, and 1-4 on free throws with six turnovers.

There were pivotal shortcomings for Doncic in clutch time that featured two missed free throws and fouling out. He was unable to play the final 2:37 of regulation as a result.

Doncic admitted that he wasn't feeling 100 percent but made clear that he still had to play better. He feels he let down not only his teammates but Slovenia as a nation for being unable to win the game.

"I received an injection in the third quarter. I have been dealing with a lot this EuroBasket. But this is not the reason I played terrible. I let my team down. I let the whole country who was supporting us down. And also me. I need to look back on this game and get better," Doncic said

The level of competition in this year's EuroBasket impressed Doncic. Perhaps nothing exemplifies it more than a double-digit favorite entering a matchup ends up losing as was the case for Slovenia against Poland.

"This EuroBasket was amazing to see. The games were unbelievable," Doncic said. "I'm sad we couldn't get through, but I think this EuroBasket was something else. It was a lot of amazing and great teams."

Doncic will have a quick turnaround before preparation for the 2022-23 NBA season begins. The Mavericks will begin to hold daily practices beginning on Sept. 27.

