Mavs Stat of the Week: Dallas Keeps Stomping Win Streaks

As the Dallas Mavericks progress through the 2021-22 season, DallasBasketball.com picks a weekly stat that tells the story of how the team is performing.

No streak is safe when playing against the Dallas Mavericks. Just ask the Miami Heat, who held a five-game winning streak heading into Tuesday's contest. Despite Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson shooting a combined 33 percent, the Mavs defeated the Heat, thus beating another hot team this season.

Playing down to competition is indeed a thing for Dallas, but it also plays up to competition, which is evident by the growing list of strong opponents the Mavs are knocking off. What Dallas is doing isn't reinventing the wheel, but leading the league in streak-busting victories sure feels like inventing fire.

This edition of "Mavs Stat of the Week" showcases Dallas' knack for diffusing the fiery teams in the league.

The Magic Number: 5

Per Mavs PR, Dallas is the only NBA team this season with five wins against teams with active winning streaks of five or more games - talk about getting up for a game.

Dallas' defense played a significant role in squashing the momentum of the listed teams. Four of the five games saw the Mavs’ opponent score under 100 points. While a hot team running into a trap game due to scheduling is normal, beating such a squad five times indicates something deeper than scheduling inconveniences.

Extinguishing two Memphis Grizzlies winning streaks implicates a likely upper hand for Dallas if a playoff scenario unfolds there. Although, without the defensive improvements of Kristaps Porzingis, who was a part of that series, perhaps the matchup isn't as favorable as it would appear.

Nonetheless, consistently getting up for the elite NBA teams bodes well for the streak-busting Mavs and indicates that they are ready for the postseason. Unfortunately, Dallas must still worry about the regular season and positioning in the Wester Conference standings before simulating to the playoffs.

