Skip to main content

Mavs Take Momentum Into Game 3 vs. Jazz; Luka Doncic Returning?

The Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks added more pressure to the fully-healthy Utah Jazz by tying the series at 1-1 on Monday night.

Dallas Mavericks fans are still riding a high after they watched their team knock off the Utah Jazz in Game 2 at American Airlines Center on Monday night, 110-104.

06C4A77F-4A99-4268-8CB4-183E53AA6441
gettyimages-1240077203-594x594
gettyimages-1392223106-594x594

It was “delirium in Dallas,” as NBA TV’s play-by-play man Kevin Calabro exclaimed on the nationally televised broadcast as the Mavs closed things out in the fourth quarter. The AAC was jumping as Jalen Brunson put up a career-best 41 points with no turnovers, and Maxi Kleber swishing home a career-best eight 3-pointers.

Now, as the series shifts to Salt Lake City, there is optimism that superstar Luka Doncic, who has yet to play this postseason due to a calf strain, could play in either Game 3 or Game 4. Doncic has been seen doing more on-court work over the last few days, and coach Jason Kidd says he’s getting better by the day.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Play

REPORT: ‘Optimism’ For Mavs Star Luka Doncic Playing Game 3 vs. Jazz

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic faces optimism of a potential return to the lineup as their first-round series against the Utah Jazz shifts to Salt Lake City.

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Play

Now You Know: Doncic-Less Mavs Aren’t Here For Participation Trophies

Jalen Brunson went off for a career-high 41 points and Maxi Kleber rediscovered his 3-point stroke at the perfect time as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz in Game 2.

By Dalton Trigg3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_18112053_168388359_lowres
Play

Live Or Die By The 3? Dallas Mavs Are 'Not Golden State'

Dallas hit 22 3-pointers in Game 3 to knot the first-round series with the Utah Jazz at 1-1.

By Bri Amaranthus8 hours ago
8 hours ago

“I think there’s a decision to be made,” Kidd said. “As an organization, we’ve been in this (situation) before with Dirk (Nowitzki) when he was 23 with his knee against San Antonio in ’03. And Nellie (then-coach Don Nelson) made that decision to not play him.

“Everybody wasn’t happy. But we got to pay attention to history. As an organization, that time is coming that we’re going to have to make that decision, either way.”

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by DallasBasketball.com colleague Grant Afseth and NBC News reporter Ben Collins to break down the Mavs’ Game 2 win, discuss how it changes things for Dallas going forward, adjustments that could be made for Game 3, and much more.

Thanks for listening to Mavs Step Back! If you want to make sure you never miss out on any of the action, be sure to:

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

REPORT: ‘Optimism’ For Mavs Star Luka Doncic Playing Game 3 vs. Jazz

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Now You Know: Doncic-Less Mavs Aren’t Here For Participation Trophies

By Dalton Trigg3 hours ago
USATSI_18112053_168388359_lowres
News

Live Or Die By The 3? Dallas Mavs Are 'Not Golden State'

By Bri Amaranthus8 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

NBA Twitter Reacts to Massive Jalen Brunson Game in Mavs Win vs. Jazz

By Grant Afseth17 hours ago
Mavs - Maxi
News

Mavs-Jazz Game 2 Donuts: Record 3s Rain for Dallas in 110-104 Win

By Richie Whitt18 hours ago
gettyimages-1240076814-594x594
News

Can You Believe It? Brunson 41 Points Leads Mavs Over Jazz in Game 2

By Dalton Trigg18 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Luka Doncic Injury: Mavericks Star OUT For Game 2 vs. Jazz

By Grant Afseth23 hours ago
PIT
News

NBA Draft: Mavs Search for Hidden Gems at Portsmouth Invitational

By Richard StaymanApr 18, 2022