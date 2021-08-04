Luka Doncic Strikes Fear In Nicolas Batum Before Olympic Match

With their national teams set to face off against each other, Nicolas Batum is nervous about guarding Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks may be in the middle of their offseason, but superstar Luka Doncic is still competing in the Olympics. He has led Slovenia to the semifinal, where they will face off against France. That has led to an NBA matchup overseas of Doncic vs. Los Angeles Clippers' forward Nicolas Batum.

Batum is a quality role player for the Clippers, but he is not star. Doncic, on the other hand, is one of the best players in the world.

With their matchup looming, Batum spoke out on how he feels about having to guard Doncic. It is clear that he is nervous about the matchup with the young superstar.

“I think ever since I play for the national team, I have never been so nervous, and I play for 13 years. If I could, I’d bring Kawhi to defend him, but unfortunately he’s not a Frenchman.”

Both of these guys should be proud of the basketball success that they have brought their country. It is sure to be an entertaining game, although many are expecting Doncic and company to pull out the victory. That expectation comes in large part due to Doncic's dominance.

It will be interesting to see how this game unfolds. Doncic vs. Batum will be the headline matchup throughout the game and even the 32-year-old Batum knows how it will likely end. That ending will likely be Doncic torching the scoreboard once again.

Doncic recently spoke out about what winning a gold medal for Slovenia would mean to him. He stated that winning the gold would mean more than winning an NBA Finals for the Mavericks.

“I’d say gold medal with Slovenia. But I wouldn’t mind both.”

Here's to hoping that Doncic can lead his country to a gold and then come back home and lead the Mavericks on another championship run.