Mavs' Luka Doncic to 'Teach Bad Words' to Slovenian Student Shaq

Luka, with pinpoint comedic timing: "I'll teach you the bad words later."

DALLAS - Luka Doncic used Game 5 of this first-round NBA Playoffs series to teach some lessons to the Utah Jazz.

And then, after his terrific performance at the AAC, he pledged to teach Shaquille O'Neal some "dirty words.''

Doncic, the Slovenian Sensation, spoke to the "Inside The NBA'' crew after his performance against the Jazz, a lopsided 102-77 win fueled by Doncic's 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists ... all coming while he continues to deal with a calf injury.

Shaq and the fellas had high praise for Doncic, but O'Neal could not resist having some fun interaction as well ...

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Shaq asked, "Teach me how to say 'great job' in your language, please."

Luka responded, "Zelo dobro."

Shaq, thinking he'd topped off the conversation: "Zelo Dobro, brother. Zelo dobro."

Luka, with pinpoint comedic timing: "I'll teach you the bad words later."

Dallas has pushed Utah to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 series lead as the battle moves to Game 6 in Salt Lake City on Thursday. A "healthy-enough'' Doncic figures to give the Mavs a chance to close it out then ... but a Game 7 back here in Dallas can loom as well. But for now?

"Zelo Dobro, Luka. Zelo dobro."

Follow FishSports on Twitter



Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!