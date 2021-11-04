‘Luka Trusted JB’ & it Paid Off

Mavs Talk: ‘Luka trusted JB’; Brunson propelled the Dallas Mavericks’ 109-108 win over the San Antonio Spurs

On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks rallied and defeated the San Antonio Spurs 109-108.

In the second night of a back-to-back on the road, point guard Jalen Brunson moved to the fore and drove the Mavs’ comeback.

Brunson (31 points and 10 rebounds) took over with 13 points in the last four minutes. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd echoed star Luka Doncic’s trust in his teammate.

"Luka trusted JB tonight. ... JB was going and JB delivered."

Doncic also played a key role, finishing with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Without Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber, Dallas received additional production from Tim Hardaway Jr. (23 points) and Boban Marjanovic (17 points off the bench).

Now let's hear the Mavs talk:

Kidd on Doncic trusting Jalen Brunson to lead the Mavs’ comeback:

"It just shows the trust he has. He could’ve easily asked for the ball down the stretch, but he made sure JB got it, and JB delivered.”

Doncic on trusting Brunson to lead the Mavs' fourth-quarter comeback:

"He was attacking [Doug] McDermott. We tried to put McDermott into the pick and roll, and he was just going downhill. He was hot, and why not put the ball in his hands?”

Doncic on Marjanovic:

"He's a walking double-double."

Brunson on playing a back-to-back:

"I don't recommend back-to-backs. It comes with the job. ... You have to fight through the fatigue. My approach was the same. I'm locked in for the entire 48 minutes."

Brunson on helping Doncic:

"I don't think it has to be one person, it has to be all of us helping him out."

Brunson on his success in Texas:

"I do like playing in San Antonio." (Brunson won one NCAA title with Villanova in San Antonio, one in Houston, now thriving as a pro in Dallas.)

"Texas has been great."

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Brunson:

“Brunson was a killer again. In both games, he was the difference. He plays really smart, is a tough kid, he is skilled, and in the fourth quarter, he got us both times."

Next, the Dallas Mavericks (5-3) will return home and face the Boston Celtics (3-5) on Saturday night.