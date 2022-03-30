Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Joins Wilt Chamberlain In Elite Territory

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic joins a select group in career 30-point triple-doubles.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic put on another historic how with with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in Tuesday's 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

That makes 21 career games with a 30-point triple-double, tying NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth most in league history. Doncic trails only Oscar Robertson (43) for the most 30-point triple-doubles by a player age 23 or younger. 

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers

When asked about tying Chamberlain, Doncic made clear he is grateful. However, his focus remains on much bigger team goals. 

“I just hope there are many more. I don’t know what to say. I am just grateful to be here," Doncic said. "I remember on draft night, I just wanted to be picked in the NBA. I never anticipate, I just keep working and hopefully one day will win a championship.”

Doncic trails only Robertson (106), Russell Westbrook (48), LeBron James (37) and James Harden (35) in career 30-point triple doubles. 

Perhaps most impressive of all is how Doncic managed to achieve his 30-point triple-double in less than 23 minutes of playing time. He broke his previous record for the fastest 30-point triple-double in NBA history. 

Doncic played less than 30 minutes and did not end up taking the floor in the fourth quarter, as the Mavericks were comfortably in control.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors

In terms of triple-doubles, Doncic now has 46 in his career and recently surpassed Fat Lever for the 10th place on the all-time list. He trails Larry Bird by 13 for the ninth place.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers
