Mavs Injury Update: Kleber, Chriss Status Against Blazers

The Dallas Mavericks have Marquese Chriss and Maxi Kleber on the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday in the second-to-last game of the regular season. 

The Mavericks have lately largely avoid any injuries beyond Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery), with the exception of Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness). However, he's been upgraded to questionable to play against the Trail Blazers, according to the team's injury report. 

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
While it's not an injury, the Mavericks will be without Marquese Chriss (illness, non-COVID) against Portland. Being down Chriss makes it all the more important for Kleber to be ready to play. 

Other options at center position for Mavs coach Jason Kidd could be more small-ball lineups or give Boban Marjanovic some run.


Kleber has been sidelined for the Mavericks' two previous games. There's value in being rested heading into the playoffs, but there is also an opportunity to take time off before the playoff opener. There is nearly a week between for most teams between the regular season finale and the start of the playoffs.

The Mavericks need Kleber to find a rhythm in the 3-point shooting department in the playoffs. He's made just 21.4 percent on 3s over his previous 10 games. He's fallen to 32.5 percent on the season. 

Luka Doncic Cade Cunningham
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks

Against a potential matchup with the Utah Jazz or Denver Nuggets in the first round, it's important to have reliable shooting from deep at the 5 spot in certain lineups. 

The defensive versatility Kleber brings to the floor is also key, but it's more challenging if he's struggling to convert wide open shots created by Luka Doncic. 

The Mavericks (50-30) need to win their final two games for the best chance at claiming the third seed in the Western Conference. Given the Trail Blazers' tanking priorities, several Mavs could have an early night off.


