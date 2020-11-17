Mavs NBA Draft Prospect Scouting - Top 13

DALLAS - As the NBA Draft approaches and the Mavs Draft Podcast finishes up the audio prospect breakdowns, Richard Stayman and Jared Katz make a final push on 13 prospects that the Dallas Mavs may consider at either 18 or 31 on draft night.

The prospects covered: Cassius Stanley, Theo Maledon, Tre Jones Robert Woodard II, Malachi Flynn, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Aaron Nesmith, RJ Hampton, Elijah Hughes, Grant Riller, Tyrell Terry, Tyler Bey.

In previous episodes, the Mavs Draft Podcast has covered most of the consensus lottery prospects, as well as some other first-round prospects. In this episode, Richard and Jared do a rapid-fire breakdown of 13 prospects, largely focused on players that should be available for either of Dallas' two Wednesday night picks (at 18 and 31). We do a breakdown of strengths, areas of opportunity, big-board ranking, and best fits for each of the 13 prospects.

Cassius Stanley broke what appeared to be an unbreakable record at Duke, recording the highest vertical jump at 44 inches. The previous owner was Zion Williamson, which speaks volumes to how athletic Stanley is, and why teams may fall in love with his upside, on top of his defensive ability.

Tyler Bey, the PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year recipient, is another 40-plus-inch vertical forward who has been gaining traction in the draft community. If he can develop his offensive game in the NBA, Bey's upside as a two-way small-ball 5 could be appealing enough to warrant a first round selection on draft night.