Mavs NBA Rumor Tracker: Trade 18 For Lou Williams?

DALLAS - Our Dallas Mavs NBA Rumor Tracker will keep you up-to-the-minute on Draft, trade and transaction talk ... with Monday opening up the player-movement window and the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league also prepping for Wednesday's NBA Draft ... Click in early and often and "The 75-Member Staff' will keep you informed ...

MONDAY 9a - Lou Williams Rumor The Dallas Mavericks hold picks Nos. 18 and 31 in this draft and a helpful player from the Los Angeles Clippers floats atop the Rumor Mill, as according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, LA is among "several teams exploring a trade with the Mavericks centered around the No. 18 pick.'' Per the report, Clippers guard Lou Williams would be the bait.

But ...

On Monday morning, just before the opening of the shopping window, Mavs GM Donnie Nelson spoke to DBcom and said ...

"We absolutely 100% want to get there, but we don't want to do it at the expense of doing something stupid. We've got some really good, young, developing players. We're not just going to throw those guys or our draft picks aside and say goodbye to our future for a warhorse who only has one year left in the tank."

Maybe we should view guys in their mid-30's as "warhorses'' who aren't being prioritized by Dallas.

MONDAY 6a - OKC Dominoes Two centerpiece dominoes in a series of potential NBA trades belong to the OKC Thunder and their efforts to move on from Chris Paul. There are is a spider web of transactions that can be tied to that one, and to the Dennis Schroder trade as well.

But a secondary player in talks, sources tell DallasBasketball.com, are the Dallas Mavericks, looking to surf off an OKC trade by serving as a facilitator ... with possible opportunities to net a player/asset from a basket that includes Danny Green, Kelly Oubre, Danilo Gallinari and Ricky Rubio, and the No. 10 pick in the NBA Draft as well.

MONDAY 6a - Draft 'The Next Ginobili? NBA Draft expert Chad Ford calls him a "polarizing project.'' But he also says some NBA teams view him as "the next Manu Ginobili.''

Sounds intriguing enough to us, especially as Ford has the Dallas Mavericks using their No. 18 overall pick in this week's NBA Draft to select guard Leandro Bolmaro of Argentina.

And yeah, if the Mavs think Bolmaro is "The Next Ginobili,'' they ought to go ahead and draft him.

Meanwhile, ESPN's mock has Dallas taking Aleksej Pokusevski of Serbia. Pokusevski is a skinny 7-foot, 208 pounds, but is just 18 years old.

Are these ideas "Luka Doncic-friendly''? In theory, though neither of those kids fits the "win now'' mantra that GM Donnie Nelson has used often in his conversations with DallasBasketball.com.

Mavs Pre-Draft Visits We can add ... name to the bunch. Here's our scoops on other visits ...

NBA Trade Donuts Is "The Greek Freak'' on the verge of joining the Mavs? No. But will Dallas have Giannis in the back of its mind when it engineers other deals?

Absolutely - and not because the other deals must include guys who "fit'' with Giannis, but rather, because other guys must be worthy of serving as "ammunition'' if and when it comes time to deal for Giannis, or any player like him.

How To Get Jrue The Mavs have interest. The fit is outstanding.

Maybe the reason to climb into an involvement with OKC's talks with Phoenix is to obtain the higher pick it might take to win the bidding on Holliday.