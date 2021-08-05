Dallas Mavs' Need For Secondary Ball Handler Remains

The Dallas Mavericks have talked up the need to add a secondary ball-handler but have yet to bring one into the mix.

DALLAS - Long before the start of free agency, the Dallas Mavericks held aspirations to land a superstar like Kawhi Leonard. The sights shifted to an impactful secondary ball-handler in Kyle Lowry. The possibility of either option failed to last even to the official start of free agency

There was a shift in focus when it became clear that Lowry was headed to the Miami Heat before the official start of the moratorium period. The Mavericks got a four-year, $74 million deal done with Tim Hardaway Jr. as the first move.

Dallas has since agreed to deals with Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown, both of whom are effective shooters, but are not threats to consistently create off-the-dribble.

Bringing in more perimeter shooting and replacing underwhelming threats from deep like Josh Richardson is a comfortable net positive. However, addressing mostly one area should not end in a finished effort.

The problem of the Mavericks not having a reliable secondary ball-handler to initiate offense when Doncic is on the sidelines remains. The LA Clippers had Paul George to lead the bench group in the team's playoff matchup while Dallas had just Jalen Brunson and Josh Richardson attempting to do the same.

Not only did the Mavericks lack a reliable go-to option when Doncic was on the sidelines, but the team also relied on him so heavily that he was often gassed in the final stages of their playoff games.

The current options the Mavericks face for a potential acquisition of a secondary ball-handler are limited. The clear target available is Goran Dragic, who was dealt to the Toronto Raptors in part of Kyle Lowry's sign-and-trade.

The Raptors have positioned themselves to receive value in exchange value for Dragic while the Mavericks prefer to wait out the situation for a possible buyout.

Playing the waiting game is a dangerous one for the Mavericks. There is no guarantee that Dragic will end up being bought out by the Raptors or that other teams wouldn't look to make a potential trade if Dallas were to wait.

There is a real lack of viable alternatives to a Dragic trade for the Mavericks at this current stage. The veteran point guard thrives playing off-the-ball in addition to being a shot creator using ball screens. That's not an easy combination to find.

Beyond the X's and O's elements, the value of bringing in a player like Dragic who has a strong relationship with Doncic already is all the more reason to consider.

Parting with Dwight Powell would be a necessity in order to get closer to matching the minimum 75-percent mark of Dragic's $19.4 million salary. That's not something the Mavericks would like to do, but regardless, it's far easier to find an energy big than it is a secondary ball-handler.

Of course, more would need to be included in a potential trade offer to the Raptors in order to entice them to part with Dragic. However, the price would not need to be hefty when considering he's 35-years-old and on an expiring deal.