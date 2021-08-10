Mavs vs. Pels Chasing Lauri?

The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans hold interest in a potential sign-and-trade deal for Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen.

DALLAS - After setting some lofty goals ahead of NBA free agency, the Dallas Mavericks did not end up making a splash by landing a talent like Kawhi Leonard, or even Kyle Lowry.

The Mavericks ended up signing a few helpful complementary pieces including Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown. Both players will make the team better, but is that enough to call it a day?

According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks have joined the New Orleans Pelicans as having interest in Lauri Markkanen, who remains available in restricted free agency. A sign-and-trade would be limited for Dallas to their near $10.9 million trade exception.

"The Mavericks have joined New Orleans in registering interest in restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen, but Dallas' flexibility in a sign-and-trade to take Markkanen in, through its biggest trade exception, tops out at roughly $11 million per season for four years, sources say."

Stein later noted that Markkanen is currently seeking a 'richer deal' than what the Mavericks can offer within the confines of the TPE. He could take the qualifying offer with the Chicago Bulls and enter unrestricted free agency next offseason.

"Sign-and-trade via TPE is Dallas' most feasible path to a deal since Chicago would not have to take back any salary. But Markkanen is seeking a richer deal than the Mavs can offer that way and can make $9M just by playing next season out as a Bull and becoming an unrestricted FA."

One of the factors that hampers the Mavericks' efforts in getting a sign-and-trade deal done for Markkanen is that he would need to sign an offer-sheet for a contract length of at least three seasons.

Taking near the qualifying offer and being stuck earning around that mark for the next three seasons is likely why Markkanen is hesitant to take up the Mavericks on their offer.

A complication on the Mavericks' side of the situation is that Chicago has reportedly been asking for at least one first-round pick in talks with teams about a Markkanen sign-and-trade.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, have far more draft assets at their disposal in a potential sign-and-trade and face a more dire need to add shooting. The clock is ticking with making a playoff run with Zion Williamson as the franchise-cornerstone.

There is a risk that a lesser role with the Bulls for a season could further damage Markkanen's value before he enters unrestricted free agency.