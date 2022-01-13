Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas vs. New York

Three years removed from the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the Dallas Mavericks face the New York Knicks as winners of six of their last 10 games. Follow DallasBasketball.com for live updates throughout the game.

Luka Doncic returns to Madison Square Garden! What more could you want from an NBA Wednesday night?

The red-hot Dallas Mavericks face the New York Knicks tonight, looking for their seventh win in a row.

Following a resounding 113-99 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls on Sunday, the Mavericks should feel good about their chances against the current 11-seed in the East.

Unfortunately, Kristaps Porzingis won't be competing against his former team tonight, as he is out for his sixth game in a row due to health and safety protocols. Porzingis earned the nickname "Unicorn" during his time with the Knicks, and believe it or not, it’s been nearly three years since he was traded from New York to Dallas.

Although Dallas has fared better than New York since the trade, ‘Luka Magic’ hasn't necessarily dominated the head-to-head matchup, with the Knicks winning three of the last four contests.

However, this year feels different, as the Mavs' defense is the best it's been in quite some time. Fifth in defensive rating, the Mavericks' faceoff against the 22nd ranked offensive rating Knicks.

Although the Knicks' team statistics seem mediocre, they hold a 6-4 record in their last 10 games. Hitting the 100-point mark in four of their previous five contests, it seems the Knicks' offense has found its groove.

Knicks wing RJ Barrett, not typically known as a shooter, is on quite the roll from the three-point line. Converting 48 percent of his shots from distance on five attempts per contest, Barrett provides a value to the Knicks' offense.

Doncic vs. Barrett, which is not exactly the matchup of the century, seems like the two names you'll hear most of on Wednesday evening.

Follow DallasBasketball.com throughout the game for live updates.

Starting Lineup

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell

Knicks: Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

First Quarter (7:07 ): Knicks 10, Mavs 8

With the lead rocking back and forth early, tonight's game looks to be a fun one. Doncic already has five points.