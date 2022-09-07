Next Man Up: Mavs Search for Jalen Brunson's Replacement

The Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks for nothing. And it hurt.

So what are the alternatives to replace him?

One idea is bringing in a veteran playmaking guard. ESPN reporter Marc Stein believes names like Dennis Schroder, Eric Bledsoe and Dennis Smith Jr. could be viable options.

However, NBA.com reporter Shaun Powell thinks the team could look inside their current roster.

"Luka Doncic can’t connect with Brunson anymore," Powell wrote. "Can Christian Wood make up the difference?" Perhaps, "Spencer Dinwiddie be a capable replacement for Brunson."

Wood's size and double-double ability make him a valuable candidate. Last season, he finished with 33 double-doubles, averaging 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Wood also shot 50.1 percent, knocking down 39 percent of his 3-point shots. Off catch-and-shot attempts, he dropped in 39.7 percent of 3s.

"The only question is Wood’s ceiling: Is he a potential star (probably not) or just a good player?" Powell wrote. "The hope is that Wood will do for Dallas what Kristaps Porzingis couldn’t."

Dinwiddie on the other hand hopes to pick up where he left off last season.

After being traded from the Washington Wizards, Dinwiddie's points per game average and shooting percentage increased.

In the playoffs, he played a major factor in helping Dallas win its first playoff series since 2011. During the first three games against the Utah Jazz, he averaged 19.6 points and 4.3 assists.

"Dinwiddie, who rebounded after a dreadful start in Washington, to give Dallas yet another ballhandler with decent shooting range," Powell wrote.

Another player Dallas could rely on is Tim Hardaway Jr. The sharpshooter is coming off a foot injury and hoping to get back to being a threat from deep.

"Now the task is establishing that same relationship and impact with a newcomer, someone taller and different," Powell wrote.