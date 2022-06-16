Dallas could be in position to add to its frontcourt as Magic clear space for to pick

With the draft looming on the horizon, the Orlando Magic have a tough choice to make. There is always enormous pressure with the first pick to try and find someone that will pan out. There are several options that could make them a better team immediately.

The debate has gone back and forth between Chet Holmgren, the towering freshman from Gonzaga, or Jabari Smith, the 6-10 freshman from Auburn. Holmgren averaged 14.1 points per game, accompanied by 9.9 rebounds. Perhaps what stands out most about him is that he also averaged 3.7 blocks per game. Smith's numbers were very similar, averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Regardless of who the Magic decide to take with their pick, they appear to be getting a pro-ready player who can hopefully contribute immediately. The issue that arises then is that the Magic's frontcourt becomes a bit crowded.

This is where the Dallas Mavericks enter the frame.

One player that the Dallas Mavericks have that may intrigue the Orlando Magic is Tim Hardaway Jr. Hardaway would provide a veteran guard presence on a team full of younger guards, such as Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and RJ Hampton. The Mavericks have long been linked to Mo Bamba, so there seems to a way to help both teams improve their roster. It might look something like this:

Dallas sends Hardaway to the Mavs in exchange for Bamba (via sign and trade) and Jonathan Isaac back to the Mavericks. (Dallas traded its first round pick in a deal for Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets.) There may be another small piece or two that would have to be included from Dallas, but it could look something along those lines. How does this benefit both teams?

Orlando clears the way for Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith to shine alongside Wendell Carter Jr. It also provides the Magic with a veteran guard to mentor their young guards.

Dallas would land Bamba, who averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks per game, all while shooting 38 percent from behind the arc. It would also land Isaac, who is coming off of an injury, but in his last season averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Both of these players help the Mavericks stretch the floor, and provide them with active legs on the defensive end further.