76ers Throttle Mavs In Summer League Opener 95-73

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks' summer league debut did not end up going as planned. The team came out of the gate poorly and trailed the Philadelphia 76ers by as many as 17 points in the opening period and never recovered -- losing the game with 95-73 being the final score.

After building on their early advantage, the 76ers managed to build their lead to a staggering 38 points. There was a clear gap in talent between these two teams with Tyrese Maxey leading Philadelphia's offense with a much steadier hand.

There were a variety of concerning factors that went into the Mavericks' struggling results. Dallas went just 5-of-22 (22.7%) from beyond the arc and gave up 23 turnovers resulting in 38 points directly from those giveaways.

“I think it’s something that I’m not happy about,” Tyrell Terry said about the Mavericks' turnover woes. “But it was a sloppy one for me and my teammates as far as turnovers. We had way too many.

“On the other hand, it’s our first time playing together. It’s a lot of our first five-on-five live game in a long time, so the best thing we can do is just learn from it and move on to the next game.”

The Mavericks ended up receiving a quality outing from Tyrell Terry despite his five turnovers. He finished with 22 points while going 8-of-16 from the floor, 3-of-6 from deep, and a perfect 3-of-3 on free throws.

Much of the attention is placed on Terry given that Josh Green is unlikely to play in summer league. While the team as a whole struggled, Terry still was able to receive valuable reps both as an initiator in the offense and as an off-the-ball threat.

“I thought Ty, in the fourth quarter, was a little bit more aggressive,” Mavericks summer league coach Greg St. Jean said about Terry's performance. “With Ty we’re obviously going to continue to try to diversify his looks and not have him primarily as a ball handler or primarily as an off-the-ball shooter. So that’s something that we’re just looking to do and experiment with.

“We’re putting him in difficult situations. I know he’s frustrated right now with the number of turnovers, and he’s a competitive player. So we’re going to continue to challenge him and put him in those tough situations, but it gives us a good chance to evaluate him.”

With the Mavericks not having a selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, the summer league roster will likely face a disadvantage in most matchups. Most of the players around Terry are undrafted free agents or fringe talents.

Next up for the Mavericks summer league squad is a Wednesday matchup against the Utah Jazz with an 8 p.m. CT tip-off.