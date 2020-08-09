Mavs Plan To Rest Luka, KP & Finney-Smith Vs. Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks, having tested themselves in the last two outings in the Orlando bubble against NBA powerhouses the Clippers and Bucks, are planning on resting starters Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith in the Monday matinee game vs. the Utah Jazz.

In the case of Finney-Smith, he has been dealing with a hip strain. With Doncic and Porzingis - two players who have been stellar during their time in the bubble - they are listed on the official NBA injury report as sitting for reason “injury recovery” from previous ailments.

Finney-Smith has logged some heavy minutes in recent games, including 43 in Saturday's overtime win over the Bucks. In that outing, he went for a season-high 27 points, to go with 11 boards and five assists.

Porzingis and Doncic have also piled up minutes with Dallas playing its rash of OT games in the last two weeks.

Porzingis continues to up his all-around game, as in the five bubble games his numbers are: 29.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 27.3 percent from 3-point range. ... and before the season was suspended on March 11 he was at 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 34.9 percent from 3-point range.

And Doncic? He came into the bubble as an MVP candidate. And in these five games has achieved a whole different level, as he is averaging 33.4 points (third-highest among NBA players in the bubble), 11.6 rebounds (fifth-highest in the bubble) and 11.6 assists, ranking him No. 1 in that category in the bubble).

As you can see via the above video, all three participated in Sunday's practice and could play on Tuesday against the Blazers in the second day of a back-to-back for the Mavs.