Grizzlies Blow Out Pacers; Wolves Lose Starter for Upcoming Games vs. Mavs?

As the NBA playoffs get closer, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race. DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on what's happening in the standings on a nightly basis.

It might not be an exaggeration to say that parity is at an all-time high in the NBA. With the NBA playoffs on the horizon, seeding is still very much up-in-the-air, especially in the Western Conference, where seeds two-through-seven are separated by single-digit games.

The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) are hoping to capture home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 championship season. For Dallas to accomplish that feat, though, it must keep winning while also getting some help from other teams slipping up. DallasBasketball.com's Mavs Playoff Tracker will keep you updated on everything happening in the West standings on a nightly basis.

MARCH 15: GRIZZLIES KEEP WINNING; WOLVES LOSE KEY PLAYER

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports The Wolves will be without Jaden McDaniels for at least two weeks due to an ankle injury. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Jaren Jackson Jr. dunks on the Pacers as the Grizzles win their fourth game in a row. The Mavs take on the Nets on Wednesday, although this time there is no James Harden or Kristaps Porzingis.

On a relatively quite evening – for the Mavs' playoff race, not the NBA overall, as Kyrie Irving dropped 60 points for the Brooklyn Nets just a night after Karl-Anthony Towns did the same – the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers for their fourth win in a row. Memphis remains a half-game ahead of the Golden State Warriors for the second-seed and a full five games ahead of the Mavs in the West standings.

Another development on Tuesday that could potentially affect the Mavs is the injury status of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. The Wolves announced that McDaniels suffered a right ankle sprain against the Spurs on Monday that will keep him out of action for at least two weeks, meaning that he'll miss Minnesota's two upcoming games against the Mavs on March 21 and March 25.

The Mavs are three full games up on the Wolves in the standings with 14 games left.

MARCH 14: MAVS EVEN THINGS UP WITH JAZZ; TOWN DROPS 60, JOKIC OUT-DUELS EMBIID

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic is playing at an MVP level as the Mavs close in on home-court. The Mavs defeated the Jazz in their last matchup, 111-103. Utah and Dallas will face off one more time on March 27th — and potentially in the postseason as well.

It was a great night of NBA basketball, as the stars were shining everywhere you looked. As far as the Mavs’ playoff race goes, two teams behind them in the standings — the Nuggets (1.5 games back) and the Wolves (3.0 games back) — got big wins on Monday night. Denver beat Philadelphia as Nikola Jokic out-dueled Joel Embiid, and Karl Anthony Towns dropped an NBA season-high 60 points in Minnesota’s win over the Spurs.

The Jazz, however, fell to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, putting them even with the Mavs in the West standings with a 42-26 record. With the Jazz playing the Bulls next, and the Mavs playing the Nets without Kyrie, Dallas could have sole possession of the fourth-seed by Wednesday night.

MARCH 13: MAVS WIN BIG IN BOSTON; GRIZZ BEAT OKC

© Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic celebrates a big win. © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie came up clutch in the Mavs’ win over the Celtics. © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic dives on Robert Williams.

There wasn’t much happening on Sunday that directly related to the Mavs’ personal playoff-seeding race aside from their big 95-92 win against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, but their was one other game we were keeping tabs on.

The Memphis Grizzlies took on the OKC Thunder on the road, and despite a valiant effort from the home team, Memphis ultimately came away with a 125-118 win to remain a half-game ahead of the Golden State Warriors for the second-seed and 4.5 games ahead of the Mavs, who are still in the fifth-seed spot.

Dallas climbed back to within a half-game of the Jazz for home-court advantage with its win at Boston. Utah plays games against the Bucks and Bulls between now and Wednesday.

MARCH 12: WOLVES, JAZZ BOUNCE BACK; NUGGETS LOSE TO RAPTORS

© John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports Nikola Jokic wasn’t enough for the Nuggets to hold off the Raptors. © Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Karl-Anthony Towns helps the Wolves bounce back vs. the Heat. © Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports A shorthanded Jazz squad beat the Kings after losing to the Spurs the night before.

The NBA playoff race continues to tighten for the Mavs. On Saturday night, the Timberwolves bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Magic the night before by beating the Miami Heat. The Jazz, who were without Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley a night after losing to the Spurs, also bounced back with a win over the Kings. The Denver Nuggets stumbled in a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

With just 15 games remaining, the Mavs are now one full game behind the Jazz for the fourth-seed. Dallas is 1.5 games ahead of Denver and three full games ahead of Minnesota.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic celebrates a 3-pointer in a win over the Rockets. © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Dwight Powell scored a career-high-tying 26 points on Friday night. © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Dwight Powell slams one home as the Rockets look on.

MARCH 11: MAVS BEAT ROCKETS, JAZZ AND WOLVES SLIDE

After losing in disheartening fashion to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, the Mavs quickly put that behind them and bounced back with a 113-100 win over the worst-in-the-West Houston Rockets on Friday night. Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell and Spencer Dinwiddie combined to score 72 points with Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith out with minor injuries.

Two other teams close to the Mavs in the standings – the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves – lost on Friday, giving Dallas' win even more meaning. The Wolves, who had been surging lately, surprisingly dropped a game to the lowly Orlando Magic, while the Jazz lost a close game to the San Antonio Spurs.

© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports Donovan Mitchell attacks the rim. © Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports Karl-Anthony Towns secures a rebound against the Magic. © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports Utah's loss helped Gregg Popovich pass Don Nelson as the NBA's all-time winningest coach.

With all that transpired, the Mavs are now just 0.5 games back of the Jazz for the fourth-seed in the West. Dallas also increased its cushion over the Wolves to 3.5 games. With 15 games remaining, things could get even more interesting in a hurry, as the Mavs still have two more head-to-head matchups with the Wolves and one more with the Jazz.

The Mavs are off until they take on the red-hot Boston Celtics in a Sunday matinee game at TD Garden, but they'll surely be keeping their eyes on Utah and Minnesota again on Thursday night, as both teams will be playing on a second night of a back-to-back. The Denver Nuggets, who trail the Mavs by just one game, take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night as well.