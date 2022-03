Mavs Playoff Tracker: Dallas Bounces Back as Jazz, Wolves Stumble

As the NBA playoffs get closer, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race. DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on what's happening in the standings on a nightly basis.

It might not be an exaggeration to say that parity is at an all-time high in the NBA. With the NBA playoffs on the horizon, seeding is still very much up-in-the-air, especially in the Western Conference, where seeds two-through-seven are separated by single-digit games.

The Dallas Mavericks (41-26) are hoping to capture home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 championship season. For Dallas to accomplish that feat, though, it must keep winning while also getting some help from other teams slipping up. DallasBasketball.com's Mavs Playoff Tracker will keep you updated on everything happening in the West standings on a nightly basis.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic celebrates a 3-pointer in a win over the Rockets. © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Dwight Powell scored a career-high-tying 26 points on Friday night. © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Dwight Powell slams one home as the Rockets look on.

MARCH 11: MAVS BEAT ROCKETS, JAZZ AND WOLVES SLIDE

After losing in disheartening fashion to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, the Mavs quickly put that behind them and bounced back with a 113-100 win over the worst-in-the-West Houston Rockets on Friday night. Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell and Spencer Dinwiddie combined to score 72 points with Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith out with minor injuries.

Two other teams close to the Mavs in the standings – the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves – lost on Friday, giving Dallas' win even more meaning. The Wolves, who had been surging lately, surprisingly dropped a game to the lowly Orlando Magic, while the Jazz lost a close game to the San Antonio Spurs.

© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports Donovan Mitchell attacks the rim. © Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports Karl-Anthony Towns secures a rebound against the Magic. © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports Utah's loss helped Gregg Popovich pass Don Nelson as the NBA's all-time winningest coach.

With all that transpired, the Mavs are now just 0.5 games back of the Jazz for the fourth-seed in the West. Dallas also increased its cushion over the Wolves to 3.5 games. With 15 games remaining, things could get even more interesting in a hurry, as the Mavs still have two more head-to-head matchups with the Wolves and one more with the Jazz.

The Mavs are off until they take on the red-hot Boston Celtics in a Sunday matinee game at TD Garden, but they'll surely be keeping their eyes on Utah and Minnesota again on Thursday night, as both teams will be playing on a second night of a back-to-back. The Denver Nuggets, who trail the Mavs by just one game, take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night as well.