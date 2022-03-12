Skip to main content

Mavs Playoff Tracker: Dallas Bounces Back as Jazz, Wolves Stumble

As the NBA playoffs get closer, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race. DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on what's happening in the standings on a nightly basis.

It might not be an exaggeration to say that parity is at an all-time high in the NBA. With the NBA playoffs on the horizon, seeding is still very much up-in-the-air, especially in the Western Conference, where seeds two-through-seven are separated by single-digit games.

The Dallas Mavericks (41-26) are hoping to capture home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 championship season. For Dallas to accomplish that feat, though, it must keep winning while also getting some help from other teams slipping up. DallasBasketball.com's Mavs Playoff Tracker will keep you updated on everything happening in the West standings on a nightly basis.

USATSI_17876172

Luka Doncic celebrates a 3-pointer in a win over the Rockets.

USATSI_17876169

Dwight Powell scored a career-high-tying 26 points on Friday night.

USATSI_17875697

Dwight Powell slams one home as the Rockets look on.

MARCH 11: MAVS BEAT ROCKETS, JAZZ AND WOLVES SLIDE

After losing in disheartening fashion to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, the Mavs quickly put that behind them and bounced back with a 113-100 win over the worst-in-the-West Houston Rockets on Friday night. Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell and Spencer Dinwiddie combined to score 72 points with Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith out with minor injuries.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17875697
Play

'Ka-Pow!': Dwight Powell Shines in Mavericks Blowout Victory Over Rockets

Dallas Mavericks' big man Dwight Powell gave his best Shaquille O'Neal impression Friday night in Houston.

By Coty Davis1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs Start Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green Against Rockets

With Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson sidelined, the Dallas Mavericks will start Spencer Dinwiddie and Josh Green against the Houston Rockets.

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Play

NBA Upholds Luka Doncic’s 14th Technical Foul

Luka Doncic challenged the technical foul with the league, but he didn’t win this one.

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Two other teams close to the Mavs in the standings – the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves – lost on Friday, giving Dallas' win even more meaning. The Wolves, who had been surging lately, surprisingly dropped a game to the lowly Orlando Magic, while the Jazz lost a close game to the San Antonio Spurs.

USATSI_17877812

Donovan Mitchell attacks the rim.

USATSI_17877087

Karl-Anthony Towns secures a rebound against the Magic.

USATSI_17877799

Utah's loss helped Gregg Popovich pass Don Nelson as the NBA's all-time winningest coach.

With all that transpired, the Mavs are now just 0.5 games back of the Jazz for the fourth-seed in the West. Dallas also increased its cushion over the Wolves to 3.5 games. With 15 games remaining, things could get even more interesting in a hurry, as the Mavs still have two more head-to-head matchups with the Wolves and one more with the Jazz.

The Mavs are off until they take on the red-hot Boston Celtics in a Sunday matinee game at TD Garden, but they'll surely be keeping their eyes on Utah and Minnesota again on Thursday night, as both teams will be playing on a second night of a back-to-back. The Denver Nuggets, who trail the Mavs by just one game, take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night as well.

USATSI_17875697
News

'Ka-Pow!': Dwight Powell Shines in Mavericks Blowout Victory Over Rockets

By Coty Davis1 hour ago
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Start Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green Against Rockets

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

NBA Upholds Luka Doncic’s 14th Technical Foul

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Julius Randle
News

'Biggest Crybaby': Knicks Legend Criticizes Mavs' Luka Doncic

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
News

Will Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith Play At Houston Rockets?

By Grant Afseth12 hours ago
Skip-Bayless-rips-Lakers_-LeBron-James-Russell-Westbrook-duo
News

Mavs Donuts: Luka's Road, Curry's 'Sad' Gesture, Bayless' 'WestBrick'

By Mike Fisher12 hours ago
110EC761-FE4A-40F0-8890-53D4137578D6
News

Could Sixers Trade for Bradley Beal? NBA Rumor Mill

By DallasBasketball.com Staff12 hours ago
USATSI_17034495
News

Dallas Bounce-Back in Houston? Mavs vs. Rockets GAMEDAY

By Dalton TriggMar 11, 2022