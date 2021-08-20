Mavs 2021-22 Schedule Is Out! Details Inside

The official 2021-22 NBA regular season schedule has been released. See who the Dallas Mavericks are slated to play.

DALLAS - The NBA officially released the full regular season schedules for each team around the league at 2 p.m. CT on Friday. Each team is back to playing the regular 82 total games with 41 on the road and 41 at home.

Prior to the official release of the Dallas Mavericks' full regular season schedule, it was already known the team will play its opener on Oct. 21 on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. The Luka Doncic vs. Trae Young rivalry will be in full-effect.

The other matchup that was previously known for the Mavericks is a Christmas Day game against the Utah Jazz, which also will be played on the road.

The Mavericks unveiled the full 2021-22 regular season schedule on their official Twitter account, which can be see in the full release below.

The Mavericks will begin the season with a pair of road games before playing their home-opener against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 26. Dallas will get their first-ever look at Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Even with Kawhi Leonard sidelined for what is expected to be most of the season, the playoff rematch with the LA Clippers is still something to look forward to watching. Dallas will play consecutive road games at Staples Center against them on Nov. 21 and Nov. 23.

In terms of back-to-backs, the Mavericks are slated to have 11 total with only two being consecutive road games.

The season finale will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Apr. 10 at the American Airlines Center.

