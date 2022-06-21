Options to Fill Open Mavs Roster Spots

Roster depth has long been one of the components of a deep playoff runs. Teams that are only six or seven players deep usually run out of gas.

With the recent acquisition of Christian Wood, and the players the Dallas Mavericks packaged to obtain him, four roster spots have opened up. Theo Pinson is already believed to be filling one, leaving three remaining. Here is a look at who general manager Nico Harrison, coach Jason Kidd and the Mavericks could target in their quest to build a championship roster.

Nic Claxton (6-11, C) -- As a restricted free agent, the Brooklyn Nets have the right to match any contract offer but the team has already said it's unlikely to match any offers received. Claxton averaged 8.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 block per game in about 20 minutes per game. He is a very underrated rim defender with crazy athleticism. He could prove to be a very team-friendly option.

Bryn Forbes (6-2, G) -- Finished last season with the Denver Nuggets. He more than makes up for his lack of size with his ability to shoot from deep as a career 41.3 percent 3-point shooter. This could prove to be a very viable option to play off of Luka Doncic. Going after Forbes probably hinges on the Mavs being able to land long-time target Goran Dragic.

Chris Boucher (6-9, PF) -- Averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and about a block per game last season with the Toronto Raptors. He's got a slight build, so that cold be a challenge against the bigger centers/forwards in the league, but Boucher is blessed with considerable athletic ability.