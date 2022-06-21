Skip to main content

Options to Fill Open Mavs Roster Spots

Players the Mavericks may target in building a championship roster.

Roster depth has long been one of the components of a deep playoff runs. Teams that are only six or seven players deep usually run out of gas.

With the recent acquisition of Christian Wood, and the players the Dallas Mavericks packaged to obtain him, four roster spots have opened up. Theo Pinson is already believed to be filling one, leaving three remaining. Here is a look at who general manager Nico Harrison, coach Jason Kidd and the Mavericks could target in their quest to build a championship roster.

Nic Claxton (6-11, C) -- As a restricted free agent, the Brooklyn Nets have the right to match any contract offer but the team has already said it's unlikely to match any offers received. Claxton averaged 8.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 block per game in about 20 minutes per game. He is a very underrated rim defender with crazy athleticism. He could prove to be a very team-friendly option.

Bryn Forbes (6-2, G) -- Finished last season with the Denver Nuggets. He more than makes up for his lack of size with his ability to shoot from deep as a career 41.3 percent 3-point shooter. This could prove to be a very viable option to play off of Luka Doncic. Going after Forbes probably hinges on the Mavs being able to land long-time target Goran Dragic.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

brunson kidd
Play

Knicks Clearing Cap Room to Sign Jalen Brunson; Does He Want Out of Mavs?

If Brunson wants the Knicks and the room is created? Dallas has a challenge on its hands.

By Mike Fisher54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago
gettyimages-1236308342-594x594
Play

Heat's P.J. Tucker Hits Free Agency; Can Mavs Sign for Wing Depth Need?

P.J. Tucker is a player who has proven he has what it takes to be on a contender.

By DW Schabbing5 hours ago
5 hours ago
B514A792-090B-44DC-B591-89740706E166
Play

Kenyon Martin Jr. Wants Trade From Rockets; Could Mavs Expand Christian Wood Deal?

The Mavericks are still searching for wing depth, and Kenyon Martin Jr.’s recent trade request to the Rockets could open the door for an expanded Christian Wood trade.

By Dalton Trigg17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Chris Boucher (6-9, PF) -- Averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and about a block per game last season with the Toronto Raptors. He's got a slight build, so that cold be a challenge against the bigger centers/forwards in the league, but Boucher is blessed with considerable athletic ability.

brunson kidd
News

Knicks Clearing Cap Room to Sign Jalen Brunson; Does He Want Out of Mavs?

By Mike Fisher54 minutes ago
gettyimages-1236308342-594x594
News

Heat's P.J. Tucker Hits Free Agency; Can Mavs Sign for Wing Depth Need?

By DW Schabbing5 hours ago
B514A792-090B-44DC-B591-89740706E166
News

Kenyon Martin Jr. Wants Trade From Rockets; Could Mavs Expand Christian Wood Deal?

By Dalton Trigg17 hours ago
3ff77561-5d08-46c8-98cb-740d7b072ee9
News

Bradley Beal & Luka Doncic on Mavs? 'Deadly, Best Backcourt in NBA,' Says Kendrick Perkins

By Mike Fisher and Geoff Magliocchetti22 hours ago
Corey Brewer
News

BIG3 Week 1 Report: Former Mavs Champion Corey Brewer Makes Debut

By Jeremy BrenerJun 20, 2022
157B4C89-C87C-45D2-AFA7-9ACF3AB93C12
News

Parents of Teenager Allegedly Sex-Trafficked From Mavs Game: ‘This Can Happen Anywhere’

By Dalton TriggJun 20, 2022
luka beal
News

Bradley Beal 'Decides Future'; Could Mavs Sign in NBA Free Agency?

By Dalton TriggJun 19, 2022
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
News

Mavs Earn Respect in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' NBA Power Rankings

By Dalton TriggJun 18, 2022