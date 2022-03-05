'Attacking' Red-Hot Mavs Host Kings: Dallas GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks look to extend their winning streak to four games.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks look to extend their winning streak to four games on Saturday afternoon against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavs are currently fifth in the Western Conference and trending in the right direction. New Dallas players Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans are big contributors and Luka Doncic's stellar performance in February earned him NBA's player of the month award in the west, edging Ja Morant. The Mavs are fresh off a 122-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors behind Doncic's 41 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The Slovenian star now has four games with 40-or-more points in his last eight games. His recent surge includes averaging 36.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game over that span.

Dinwiddie added 17 points and seven assists in the win over the Warriors. Dinwiddie has dazzled in his past four games; scoring in double figures in each.

The Mavs will need to slow De’Aaron Fox for the Kings, who is averaging 26.7 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Luka Doncic hits a three Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports New Mav Spencer Dinwiddie and Doncic Coach Jason Kidd

Effective immediately, the Mavericks have updated the COVID-19 protocol for games at the AAC – face masks are no longer required for fans in attendance, in accordance with CDC guidelines and Dallas County community levels.

FUN NOTE: Former Mavs big man Kristaps Porzingis offers a unique apology for 'blowing' a layup that cost a bettor $76K.

FLASHBACK: Dallas leads the 2021-22 season series, 2-1.

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Sterling Brown (illness) is questionable; Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) is questionable; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is out; Luka Dončić (left toe sprain) is questionable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (38-25) VS. SACRAMENTO KINGS (24-41)

WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

Porzingis with signed jersey Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Doncic and Dinwiddie Luka Doncic

ODDS: The Mavs are 4-point favorites vs. the Kings.

NEXT: The Mavs have two more games in-a-row at home, starting with the Utah Jazz next Monday and finishing with the New York Knicks.

LAST WORD: Doncic on switching onto Steph Curry in the victory:

“I think that attacking the best players is always good, because they must have energy and potency and they must be aggressive on offense. If you get them into the offensive stuff, they can’t rest.”