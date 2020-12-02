Dallas Mavs Season Opener Announced

DALLAS - The NBA announced the Dallas Mavericks will have a national TV season opener, plus a star-studded Christmas. What a gift!

The Mavs open the 2020-21 season against the Phoenix Suns opener on Dec. 23 at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. Then, it'll be all eyes on Mavs vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas at 7 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN. Both games are away games.

The first half of NBA season schedule release will likely be Friday.

The Suns haven’t made the playoffs for a decade, the second-longest active drought in the NBA. In the offseason, the Suns added Chris Paul and are hoping to break that bleak streak.

While, the Lakers are the favorite to repeat as NBA champions. Mavs star Luka Doncic gets to play against one of his idols, Lebron James, in primetime on Christmas Day.

I want to win the championship,'' Doncic said. "And that's the goal we're going to enter this year as a whole group."

It's going to be an exciting December for the Mavs, who open their three-game preseason schedule in Milwaukee vs. the Bucks on December 14 at 7 p.m. CT. Two of the NBA's biggest stars will go head-to-head in Milwaukee's two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Dallas' Doncic.

The preseason schedule includes another away game vs. the Bucks on December 14 at 7 p.m. CT and a home game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 17 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Mavs will get one of the first looks at the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards.