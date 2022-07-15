'Overtures': Mavs Linked To Shabazz Muhammad Amid NBA Comeback

The Dallas Mavericks are still seeking ways to improve their roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Whether it's evaluating options for training camp attendees, two-way contract slots, G-League affiliate talent, or filling an active roster spot, there are a lot of areas of focus for a team in the offseason.

Attending workouts for players seeking to make an NBA comeback is something the Mavericks have done often. Before the 2021-22 season, they brought Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas, and Monta Ellis for a workout. Most recently, they were among the approximate 10 teams to attend Dennis Smith Jr.'s workout in Las Vegas.

As mentioned in a feature story on The Athletic, the Sacramento Kings brought in Muhammad for a recent workout in Las Vegas along with Matthew Dellavedova and Quinn Cook. There have also been 'overtures' made from the Mavericks.

For the player whose future everyone thought was preordained, there are, 10 years later, no guarantees. The Sacramento Kings have invited him in for a Vegas workout; they’re in need of a wing. The Mavericks, he says, have made some overtures. He hopes they see his commitment to his body (“He looks great,’’ Howland says. “He really got his body right.’’ ), his footwork, his offense.

Muhammad, 29, has not played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season. During his fifth season with the organization, the former No. 14 overall pick fell out of favor with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He received only one other NBA stint after being waived by the T-Wolves, which consisted of just 11 games with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 6-foot-6 wing never was much of a perimeter shooter and struggled to make an impact offensively as his role began to fade with the Timberwolves. The Mavericks could use another wing, but one proficient in perimeter shooting and being an active defender.

