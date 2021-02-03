Mavs Ship Off Two Rookies

Tyler Bey and Nate Hinton have been transferred to the NBA G League - but not to a Mavs affiliate.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that their pair of two-way rookies, Tyler Bey and Nate Hinton, have been transferred to the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League.

Bey (6-7, 216) has appeared in four games for Dallas this season, logging 13 total minutes. He recorded season-bests of five points, two rebounds and one block in his most recent appearance against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 23.

Hinton (6-5, 210) has seen action in six games for the Mavericks in 2020-21 and has played 19 total minutes. He has totaled eight points in his last two outings, also against Houston on Jan. 23 and then agains the Utah Jazz on Jan. 29.

The Mavs this year bowed out of fielding their usual G-League team, the Texas Legends based in Frisco, due to COVID concerns. But the 2020-21 NBA G-League season will carry on in "bubble'' form and will tip off on Wednesday, Feb. 10, featuring 18 teams competing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

The NBA team opting to not to travel full squads to the NBA G-League’s campus are allowed the opportunity to assign roster players and transfer two-way players using the league’s flexible assignment and two-way rules.

The two Mavs youngsters will be leaving behind a Dallas team that, despite the performance of Luka Doncic, has struggled record-wise and otherwise. The Mavs are back in action on Wednesday with a game at the Atlanta Hawks.

