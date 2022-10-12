Facundo Campazzo Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Mavs, Per Report

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Dallas Mavericks were in "advanced talks" with free-agent point guard Facundo Campazzo on a one-year deal. On Wednesday, a report from Eurohoops.net says Campazzo has accepted the Mavs' one-year offer and should be with the team soon.

"Facundo Campazzo will get one more NBA chance, as the player accepted the offer made by the Dallas Mavericks for a one-year deal and he is expected in Texas soon," writes Aris Barkas.

"Campazzo will play once more alongside Luka Doncic, who was his teammate at Real Madrid. The two of them played together during 2017-18 when the Blancos won the EuroLeague and ACB championship titles."

Although Campazzo's efficiency might be a concern – through 130 career NBA games, he's shot just 37.2 percent from the field, including 32.8 percent from deep – he knows how to play the point guard position well, and the Mavs needed some backup point-guard depth. Campazzo has averaged 3.5 assists in 20.1 minutes per game over his two-year stint with the Denver Nuggets.

We'll have to wait and see if Campazzo will find his way into coach Jason Kidd's rotation, or if he'll be more of a "break glass in case of emergency" type of signing – similar to how the Mavs used J.J. Barea toward the end of his career.

When Campazzo initially made his NBA debut with the Nuggets in 2020, Doncic was happy to see his friend make it to the league.

"I am happy for him to be (in the NBA)," said Doncic. "He deserves it. I am going to cheer for him in every game but not against us."

Now, it appears that Doncic can cheer for Campazzo every game with no exceptions.

