Mavs Donuts: Dinwiddie WINS Another, Curry Hurt, NBA Roundup

Big shots, bad breaks and big smiles, Wednesday night provided all of it.

Thursday's edition of Mavs Donuts has the sweetness and bitterness of basketball. Do you want buzzer-beating heroics? We got it. Do you have a thing for verbal confrontation? We also have that. Winning basketball makes everything taste that much better. Consider this a winner's dozen.

Donut 1: Mavs Beat Nets at Barclays Center

Doncic sizes up Brown Doncic lunges for ball Dinwiddie hitting game-winner

The Dallas Mavericks looked to continue their stout defense and halt the Brooklyn Nets' four-game winning streak on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Two of the hottest players in the league, Mavs' Luka Doncic and Nets' Kevin Durant, lived up to expectations as both teams jockeyed for playoff positioning in their respective conferences.

The Mavs attempted to push the pace, but the Nets played with impressive energy on the second night of a back-to-back. Ultimately, though, the Mavs pulled off a thrilling 113-111 win, behind 37 points from Doncic and a fourth-quarter surge by Jalen Brunson.

Donut 2: Spencer Dinwiddie Buzzer-Beating Heroics

Typically, with games on the line, everyone expects Doncic to take the shot. However, things have changed since the trade deadline. Spencer Dinwiddie's recent heroics warrant its own donut, with the guard hitting two game-winning shots in as many games.

Donut 3: Stephen Curry Suffers Injury

Curry with mouthpiece Curry and Doncic share hug Curry guarding Doncic

The Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors was supposed to be a close contest. Unfortunately, in light of Stephen Curry's trip to the locker room late in the second quarter, the game took a dark turn.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, diving for the ball, crashed into the two-time MVP, leading to an enraged Steve Kerr confronting Smart on his boundary-pushing defense.

An MRI was taken after the game. Curry is now being talked about as being out "indefinitely'' with a foot injury - a sprained ligament. Some reports put his return at three weeks ... which means the rest of the regular season.

Donut 4: Timberwolves Clown Lakers

Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) gives Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) a pat on the hip at Target Center. Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to move the ball as Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) defends at Target Center. Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads to the locker room at the end of the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

"If KAT is clowning you, it's tough times."

As Mavs Donuts is a daily content producer, Dallasbasketball.com documents a Los Angeles Lakers blowout loss at least twice a week. Today is just another day.

The Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Lakers 124-104 on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley combined for 75 points.

On the other end, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook shot an abysmal 2-12 from the 3-point line. Tough times in LA indeed.

Donut 5: Beverley Taunts Westbrook

No love was lost between Beverley and Westbrook Wednesday night. The two outspoken players have a well-documented rap sheet of comments and actions directed at one another.

Last night, Beverley had all the fun at his rival's expense.

Donut 6: Dinwiddie is "Thankful" for Doncic

Dinwiddie and Doncic celebrate game-winning shot Dinwiddie hitting game-winner Doncic and Dinwiddie

After sinking the game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-point shot, Dinwiddie rushed over to Nico Harrison after having a moment with Doncic. Dinwiddie thanked the Mavs GM for believing in him and showed gratitude to his teammate for trusting him.

"I'm thankful for Luka [Doncic] trusting me," Dinwiddie said after the euphoric win. "It's a credit to him. As a superstar, you can make people feel wanted, not wanted. Trusted or not trusted. ... I think there was a time period before my shot [tonight] when I had the most game-winning shots in the league."

Donut 7: On This Day

As we witness a seemingly nightly dose of 50-point performances, it's fitting for Mavs Donuts to push for another "50-burger" post.

On March 17, 2019, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 52 points in a 130-125 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Donut 8: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz Era Coming to an End?

The Utah Jazz could be in for big changes if they have yet another early playoff exit this year. Rumors are already starting to swirl, from the New York Knicks potentially making a move for Mitchell to the Spurs being interested in Snyder as Gregg Popovich’s eventual replacement.

"It's an open secret that the [New York] Knicks are targeting [Mitchell]," wrote Newsday.

Whether the Mavs end up with home-court or not, a first-round series with Utah seems likely, although things can shift in 14 games. If that matchup does happen, losing a series to a Dallas team that hasn’t made it past the first round in more than a decade could be the final straw for Utah.

Donut 9: Spurs Barely Escape Thunder

Scoring 20 points in 22 minutes is quite the feat. Hitting the game-winner, though, is the cherry on top. San Antonio Spurs Lonnie Walker lV did both of those things in a 122-120 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Donut 10: Towns Joins in on Taunts

For a person with as much personal strife as Towns experienced the last few years, this season serves as good karma. Projected to make the playoffs for the first time in four years, Towns has a confident aura about him.

Wednesday night saw him pulling the Lakers tail, specifically Westbrook, after a badly missed shot.

Donut 11: Kyrie at Barclays Center

Irving shooting free throw Irving taking a rest Irving driving vs. Orlando

“It’s a little awkwardness,” Kyrie Irving said. “But showing up there with my family and getting a warm embrace from New York, Brooklyn, just everybody that’s there to support the Brooklyn Nets and support our organization, support me. And just support what’s going on out here and want to see a change.”

With the NBA playoffs being less than a month away, time is running out for Irving to be cleared to play in New York. However, he remains hopeful.

Donut 12: What's Next for Mavs?

Friday evening sees the Mavs play the Philadelphia 76ers (42-26) on the road. With two games left on the Mavs road trip, it's crucial for Dallas to capitalize on its successful stretch.