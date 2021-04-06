Mavs Superstar Luka Tops ESPN Rankings - How High Can Doncic Rise?

The NBA's 25 best players under the age of 25? There is no surprise with Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic once again topping the list here, doing so for the second time in as many years.

Doncic has proven that at just 22 that he is the franchise-altering player that Dallas believed he was when they took him with the third overall selection in the 2018 NBA draft.

And yes, Dallas really did know something. It was in 2018 when coach Rick Carlisle told our Mike Fisher, “He’s an authentic original. He’s truly unlike any specific player that I’ve ever seen.”

And now he's even better.

Since his arrival in Dallas, Doncic has not only started in two All-Star Games, but this season has placed his name squarely in conversation for this season's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. His stock is steadily rising as he has seen his ranking go from seventh last week to fifth this week. Additionally, Doncic was just awarded the NBA Player of the Week for Week 15.

If Doncic wants to continue to stay in the race for MVP and see his rankings rise in more than just the under 25-years-old category then he will need to continue piling up numbers (including wins), and he will need some help doing so. Unfortunately, the later may be harder to come by now that Kristaps Porzingis is out for multiple games with a sprained wrist.

Not only is he a MVP candidate, but the ESPN 'NBA Insiders' fully believe that Doncic will also make his second consecutive All-NBA team this season.

Doncic was unanimously voted as the top player under the age of 25 by all three NBA Insiders, while New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who like Doncic, kept his same position in the rankings from last season.

The Mavericks are planning a massive extension for Doncic this offseason as his upward trend and production levels only continue to increase.

