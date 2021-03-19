NewsPodcastsSI.com
Mavs Talk: It's ‘Like The Playoffs’ Says Doncic

Mavericks star Luka Doncic showed up on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center, putting up 42 points and nine assists to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-89.

In a “playoff” like atmosphere, Dallas outscored Los Angeles 81-60 over the final three quarters to close out the win.

And now Dallas - which has won six of its last eight and 12 of the last 16 - get some more of the same atmosphere in Portland on Friday night.

In the win over the Clips, all five Maverick starters finished with double-figure points. Josh Richardson shined, scoring 14 points and winning the defensive belt.

READ MORE: Luka vs Kawhi: Mavs Bounce Back Against Clippers 105-89

READ MORE: Shawn Bradley Update - EXCLUSIVE

Before we turn the page to Portland ...  let's review Mavs talk:

Doncic on playing the Clippers:

"These past two games were like the playoffs."

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on the team's effort:

"I'm not surprised at all about how we came out and stayed with it. ... I do think we took some steps tonight, but the burning question is, 'Where do you take it from here?'"

Carlisle on Paul George:

"I'm not going to say anything about Paul George, who may have slipped on the floor. ... Paul George is a great player."

Carlisle on Richardson's defense:

"His loose ball plays at the beginning of the game set the tone for the entire evening."

READ MORE: Mavs Second-Half Schedule: 10 Things To Know

Josh Richardson on his defensive mentality:

"From the jump, I kinda wanted to send a message and let them know it wasn't going to be easy tonight."

Maxi Kleber on Doncic:

"Today, he just did incredible things. He was scoring every basket it seemed like."

READ MORE: Mavs Trade Idea: 3-Team Trade Landing John Collins AND Victor Oladipo

READ MORE: Mavs at Blazers GAMEDAY Preview

The Mavericks (21-18) will now travel and face the Portland Trailblazers (23-16), on Friday at 9 p.m. CT.

CONTINUE READING: More Likely NBA MVP: Doncic or Harden?

