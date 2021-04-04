Mavs Talk: ‘Let's Keep This Rolling!’ - Luka Doncic

Mavs Talk: ‘Let's Keep This Rolling’ Says Luka Doncic After Fourth Straight Win, 109-87 Victory Over Washington Wizards

On Saturday, Dallas extended its win streak to four straight road wins, this time defeating the Washington Wizards 109-87.

Even though Dallas was missing Kristaps Porzingis, Josh Richardson, and Maxi Kleber, all five starters finished in double-figures. Most notably, Luka Doncic scored 26 points and recorded eight rebounds.

Once again, Jalen Brunson shined off the bench, finishing with 19 points. Brunson is embracing his role as the sixth man off the bench, averaging a career-high 12.9 points per game this season.

Boban Marjanovic also made his mark on Saturday, recording his third double-double of the season (15 points and 12 rebounds).

Coach Rick Carlisle was also back on the Mavs bench after a false positive Covid test, saying, “In my heart and my mind, I was pretty sure this was a false positive and I’m grateful that it turned out that way.”

Dallas (27-21) currently sits in seventh place of the Western Conference.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Doncic on Mavs starter Nicolo Melli:

"Since we've got him, we're undefeated, so let's keep this rolling."

Melli on playing with Doncic:

“It’s way easier to play with [Doncic] than against him. You just need to be in the right spot at the right moment, and he will find you.”

Doncic on his Q4 dunk attempt:

“It was going to be probably dunk of the year.”

Brunson to Doncic, who interrupted his Zoom with goofy faces:

"You need to grow up, man. You get all the TV time. Let me get some time."

Carlisle on the statuses of Josh Richardson and Maxi Kleber:

Will be evaluated “day to day.''

The Mavericks (27-21) will now come back home to face the Utah Jazz (38-11) on Monday night at 6 CST.

